Tallahassee, Fla. (April 7, 2022) – Inman Group® announced 31 exhibitors for Inman Connect in New York, April 19 – 21, 2022. It’s the 25th anniversary of these events.

Inman Connect will welcome upwards of 4,000 agents, brokers, and real estate professionals for an event specially curated to deliver content, education, and opportunities needed for the industry of today. The lineup of speakers, panels, and tracks at this event includes the well-known and well-respected, the up-and-coming, as well as new faces with transformative energy.

In the Expo Hall, the lineup of sponsors and exhibitors will serve the latest technology, new solutions, and dynamic services that can help these leading professionals stay competitive, grow their business, and prepare for the future.

Get more information on sponsorship and/or exhibitor opportunities at Inman Connect.

Exhibitors will include: