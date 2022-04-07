Tallahassee, Fla. (April 7, 2022) – Inman Group® announced 31 exhibitors for Inman Connect in New York, April 19 – 21, 2022. It’s the 25th anniversary of these events.
Inman Connect will welcome upwards of 4,000 agents, brokers, and real estate professionals for an event specially curated to deliver content, education, and opportunities needed for the industry of today. The lineup of speakers, panels, and tracks at this event includes the well-known and well-respected, the up-and-coming, as well as new faces with transformative energy.
In the Expo Hall, the lineup of sponsors and exhibitors will serve the latest technology, new solutions, and dynamic services that can help these leading professionals stay competitive, grow their business, and prepare for the future.
Get more information on sponsorship and/or exhibitor opportunities at Inman Connect.
Exhibitors will include:
Agent Image is recognized as the #1 real estate website design and digital marketing company in the world. A leading innovator with 20 years of experience, constantly setting trends with one-of-a-kind custom designs, striking imagery, and intuitive user experience. Agent Image’s commitment to extraordinary design and personalized attention makes them the first choice for top-producing agents, franchises, and independent brokers looking to take their online presence to new heights.
Artur’In provides Real Estate Professionals with a digital marketing solution to increase productivity, customer and agent retention, brand awareness, referral reach, and more. Artur’In offers you a digital marketing solution that is 100% automated built to protect the connections you have built, increase your sphere’s knowledge of your business, and strengthen your brand awareness.
BoomTown has all the tools, technology, and teams you need for real estate success. It’s the only solution that generates and manages your leads, with 300+ experts at your back. Our lead generation, consumer websites, CRM, lead qualification services, and more, come in flexible packages that scale with your success.
Brokermint is a complete back office solution built for the cloud and mobile friendly. Simplifies and automates back office work, improving speed and accuracy. Data moves seamlessly throughout the process with no need to manually re-enter anything. Integrates with MLS, CRMs, Realogy Dash, and other tools. Structured implementation and responsive customer service. Additional professional services available.
CINC (Commissions Inc) is the leading provider of web-based real estate marketing and CRM software for elite agents and teams across North America. The CINC solution includes: a consumer website that integrates with local MLS data; a complete CRM platform that allows real estate agents to nurture clients and monitor their business; and access to three mobile apps.
CubiCasa is the market leader in mobile indoor scanning known for its fast and easy-to-use floor plan app. Our technology is used in 138 different countries and has helped create over 1 million floor plans to date. CubiCasa provides technology for the real estate, appraisal, and mortgage industries.
Curbio is the leading pay-at-closing home improvement company for Realtors® and their pre-listing projects, getting homes ready for market, with no payment due until the home is sold. Staffed by former Realtors®, designers, and project managers, we are experts in pre-listing home improvement, focused on speed, simplicity, and customer experience. From simple repairs to whole home makeovers, Curbio helps ensure every listing is a success.
As part of the Finance of America family of companies, Finance of America Commercial provides rental term loans and fix-and-flip lines of credit to residential real estate investors across the country, helping borrowers overcome traditional financing hurdles and build long-term wealth through real estate investment. For more information, visit www.foacommercial.com.
Elevate your real estate business – partner with a local independent mortgage broker to get your buyers a cheaper, faster, easier mortgage experience. Mortgage brokers utilize their industry expertise and resources to guide your buyers through the home loan process every step of the way, getting them to the closing table faster and you paid sooner. Find a mortgage partner in your area today at FindAMortgageBroker.com, powered by UWM
HomeLight is building the future of real estate — today. The best real estate agents rely on HomeLight’s platform to deliver better outcomes to homebuyers and sellers during every step of the real estate journey, whether that's enabling an all-cash offer, unlocking liquidity of their existing home to buy a new one, or creating certainty through a modern closing process. Each year, HomeLight facilitates billions of dollars of residential real estate business on its platform for thousands of agents.
Homes.com is one of the nation’s top home search portals and Homesnap is the leading real estate productivity and marketing tool that hundreds of thousands of real estate professionals rely on to manage their businesses. Homes.com and Homesnap are sister companies under CoStar Group’s family of real estate brands. Together Homes.com and Homesnap get accurate, real-time real estate information to the people who need it.
Inside Real Estate is a fast growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 200,000 top brokerages, agents and teams. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization. kvCORE enables every brokerage to create their own unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations and high-quality add-on solutions.
Inspectify is the world's first tech-forward home inspection platform, focused on enhancing the experience for home buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals. Inspectify makes it easy to compare certified and highly reviewed inspectors’ availability and book instantly online. Included repair cost estimates help real estate professionals save hours on every transaction so they can stay focused on what really matters.
IXACT Contact is a next-generation real estate CRM that gives you all the tools you need to manage your contact information, keep in touch communications, active business, and online presence. All in a single, easy-to-use solution.
Localize is a lead conversion solution that nurtures raw leads into qualified homebuyers so agents never lose another deal. We are not just lead generation or a CRM. Localize specializes in lead conversion. We qualify, nurture, and convert agents’ existing leads through high-tech engagement with Hunter by Localize™️—a virtual assistant powered by artificial and human intelligence. Connect with us and join the future of real estate!
Luxury Presence is the leading marketing platform powering the world's elite real estate agents and brokers. We give agents a powerful way to grow their business with award-winning websites, expert-guided marketing strategies, and access to an exclusive referral network. After working with 4,000+ agents, including 20+ of the top 100 WSJ Agents, Luxury Presence will help build your brand and cut through the noise with one, easy to use platform.
Market Buy is an online offer management service for Realtors, Brokers and Agents that uses its proprietary world leading tech to allow offers to be placed digitally, and for those offers to be communicated in real time to all stakeholders in the real estate transaction – saving listing agents on average 2 hours per buyer per sale, giving them more time to grow their business.
Matterport is the leading spatial data company focused on digitizing and indexing the built world. We enable anyone to create and share digital twins of the built world, which can be used to design, build, operate, promote and understand any space. We offer the most powerful, immersive, accessible and east-to-use spatial data platform in the world.
New American Funding is one of the top mortgage lenders in the Country. Dedicated to educating and helping all people improve their quality of living through homeownership. We offer many loan products, including our Buyer Accepted program to help compete with cash buyers. When partnering with us agents can count on resources, marketing, and support to remain top of mind!
NewHomePage has been in business since 1988 specializing in marketing and large data analytics in the Real Estate Industry. Featuring our GeoLiveFarm.com product which turns Data into Dollars. Find Likely movers , Life Events. Keep your prospecting area updated and get informed of changes instantly. With White Label solutions available you can make your company be the provider and we do all the work and support.
Founded in 2016, Nodalview is a European Proptech that today empowers more than 10,000 real estate professionals worldwide to better attract, engage, and qualify candidates online, by leveraging high quality property visuals including photos, virtual tours, and videos.
planetRE is a leading enterprise platform for real estate offering marketing, transaction and financial solutions under one cloud. It is enhanced now with new cutting edge AI and patented blockchain technology for agents to be an active player in the new real estate metaverse. Agents should be able to stand out tall in the market with differentiated marketing with both buyers and sellers.
RateMyAgent is a digital marketing platform built for great agents to harness the power of verified reviews to validate, differentiate and grow business. From the Basic profile that brings all agent’s existing and future reviews together to create a complete view, to the robust Digital Pro subscription that brings that well-earned reputation to life.
Revaluate segments lists and databases for marketers by propensity to move. The award winning third party validated accuracy is the best in the industry at identifying people who are likely to move in the next six months. Marketers use this refined and targeted data to greatly increase the efficiency of their campaigns.
Revive is a real estate services company that focuses on maximizing value and profit for home sellers. We believe that innovation for the homeowner in the real estate industry is overdue. We are on a mission to empower seller's across the nation to sell their home at top dollar by leveraging our expertise, capital, and network. Said simply, we invest for the homeowner's profit.
Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage, the nation’s largest home mortgage lender and a part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), enables the American Dream of homeownership and financial freedom through its obsession with an industry-leading, digital-driven client experience. In 2020, Rocket Companies launched Rocket Pro Insight, a new technology platform providing real estate agents real-time updates on the status of their clients’ mortgages. It allows agents to adjust their client’s approval letter within the client’s approved range – an important tool when negotiating offers. Also, if a real estate professional sees a key document is needed, the agent can upload it for the client in the app. As of the end of Q1 2021, 45,000 agents are leveraging Rocket Pro Insight.
ShowingTime is the leading showing management and market stats technology provider to the residential real estate industry, with more than 1.2 million active listings subscribed to its services. Its showing products take the inefficiencies out of the appointment scheduling process, while its market stats tools help subscribers generate interactive, easy-to-use local market reports, including recruiting software that equips brokers to identify top performers and measure their market share vs. competitors. Please visit www.showingtime.com.
Who is SIMCA? We have built along the Yucatan peninsula to Playa del Carmen and Tulum for +16 years. Completed over 30 residential developments. From High performing Investment condos to Luxury. recognized #1 Developer in Mexico’s Southeast. Our goal is to help Brokers & Agents provide the best Investment, Vacation Rental or Second home property in Mexico, to their buyers. Discover our 6% referral program.
As a trusted digital partner for 20+ years, Tavant delivers growth for its customers across a multitude of industries, with an emphasis on Fintech and Proptech.Leading the implementation of next-gen technologies, our AI-powered, data-centric products and custom solutions enable businesses to improve operational efficiency, productivity, speed, accuracy and modernize the homebuying experience.
TheNeighborhoodConnection.com provides you with your very own professionally produced real estate magazine, mailed to your exclusive neighborhood on a regular basis. Personally branded, fully customizable and with a digital campaign targeting your farm and website. Generate leads and close listing appointments with elevated branding. Create a stronger relationship with your farming neighborhood, build credibility, and separate yourself from the competition.
Very Social is a creative agency specializing in building and amplifying the brands of real estate professionals through tailored social media strategies. Our network includes a full creative studio for all your photo, video, and copywriting needs. Whether you want to elevate your online presence or get started from scratch, we’ll help you build and grow your brand.
Inman Connect will take place live in New York and online April 19-21, 2022. The best and the brightest in real estate and technology are expected to attend. For information on how to receive a press pass, please contact rachel@inman.com.
About Inman | Inman News is the leading real estate news source for real estate agents, Realtors, brokers, real estate executives, and real estate technology leaders who need the latest real estate news, insights and analysis to grow their business and stay ahead of the competition. For more information, visit www.inman.com.
Comments