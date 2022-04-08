Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

Inga Dow, CEO of multiple KW offices in Texas, alleges she endured years of sexual misconduct, harassment and abuse at former CEO John Davis’s hands, and KWRI did nothing to stop him.

Although the numbers remain below historical levels, “it’s not going to be a surprise when we see the foreclosure numbers starting to rise,” according to Daren Blomquist, vice president of market economics at Auction.com.

Agents who create consistent, quality real estate video content will see their businesses grow. Jimmy Burgess outlines what to film and how to share it in this comprehensive guide.

The former Keller Williams CEO alleges he and franchisee Inga Dow dated for about five years and she “concocted a false story” about the sexual abuse allegedly endured during their relationship.

Only 24 percent of consumers think now is a good time to buy a home — the lowest reading ever recorded in a monthly survey conducted by Fannie Mae since 2010.