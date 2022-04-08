Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

1. Keller Williams franchisee accuses John Davis of sexual misconduct; sues franchisor and Gary Keller

Inga Dow, CEO of multiple KW offices in Texas, alleges she endured years of sexual misconduct, harassment and abuse at former CEO John Davis’s hands, and KWRI did nothing to stop him.

2. After reaching historic lows, the foreclosure pipeline is starting to fill

Getty Images

Although the numbers remain below historical levels, “it’s not going to be a surprise when we see the foreclosure numbers starting to rise,” according to Daren Blomquist, vice president of market economics at Auction.com.

3. 22 video ideas for explosive growth in 2022

Agents who create consistent, quality real estate video content will see their businesses grow. Jimmy Burgess outlines what to film and how to share it in this comprehensive guide.

4. John Davis offers new denial in Keller Williams misconduct suit

John Davis

The former Keller Williams CEO alleges he and franchisee Inga Dow dated for about five years and she “concocted a false story” about the sexual abuse allegedly endured during their relationship.

5. Homebuyer sentiment hits record low

Only 24 percent of consumers think now is a good time to buy a home — the lowest reading ever recorded in a monthly survey conducted by Fannie Mae since 2010.

Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
