Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

Keller Williams President Marc King says the company has a to-be-announced plan to help the 80 percent of agents who are underproducing level up — playing to the company’s belief that the agent is always No. 1.

Christy Murdock isn’t Emily Post or Miss Manners, but she does have the lowdown on how to behave in real estate. With so many platforms and processes, you need to keep up with the rules — both old and new. Here you’ll find ways to put your best foot forward, in person and online.

Only 24 percent of consumers think now is a good time to buy a home — the lowest reading ever recorded in a monthly survey conducted by Fannie Mae since 2010.

No matter what the market does, there are always agents who have growing businesses. Jimmy Burgess shares seven steps you can take in this shifting market to ensure that you thrive.

As homes continue to fly off the market for five to six figures above sellers’ asking price, real estate startup zavvie said homebuyers are increasingly turning toward Power Buyers to help them effectively win against well-funded institutional and individual competitors.