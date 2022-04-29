Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

1. Federal commission suit now a class action; NAR, Realogy vow to appeal

Nagel Photography / Shutterstock.com

A U.S. District Court judge granted class certification in one of two federal commission lawsuits that could rock the real estate industry and impact how agents are compensated nationwide.

2. ‘Brain exploding!’: Agents, brokers torn over commission suit ruling

dotshock / Shutterstock.com

Agents and brokers told Inman they’re reeling over a federal court’s decision to grant class action status in a commission suit that could rock the real estate industry by changing how they’re paid.

3. Appeals court deals blow to NAR, allows pocket listing suit to continue

A reverse arrow on a street

Gwoeii / Shutterstock.com

Three-judge panel concludes trade group must face allegations that the Clear Cooperation Policy was part of a group boycott to prevent The PLS from competing with MLSs, leaving agents with fewer choices, inflated prices and lower-quality products.

4. Mortgage rates climb to highest level since 2009

Peter Dazeley / Getty Images

ARM loans accounted for 17 percent of mortgage applications by dollar volume, with the average borrower seeking a $728,900 loan.

5. How bad is it? 14 scenarios for what agents can and cannot let fall by the wayside

Sometimes it’s OK to let a few things fall off the to-do list to prioritize the things that absolutely need to get done — and to keep one’s mental health in check. But agents should be discerning in deciding what to let go of and what really can’t be put off.

