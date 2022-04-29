Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

A U.S. District Court judge granted class certification in one of two federal commission lawsuits that could rock the real estate industry and impact how agents are compensated nationwide.

Agents and brokers told Inman they’re reeling over a federal court’s decision to grant class action status in a commission suit that could rock the real estate industry by changing how they’re paid.

Three-judge panel concludes trade group must face allegations that the Clear Cooperation Policy was part of a group boycott to prevent The PLS from competing with MLSs, leaving agents with fewer choices, inflated prices and lower-quality products.

ARM loans accounted for 17 percent of mortgage applications by dollar volume, with the average borrower seeking a $728,900 loan.

Sometimes it’s OK to let a few things fall off the to-do list to prioritize the things that absolutely need to get done — and to keep one’s mental health in check. But agents should be discerning in deciding what to let go of and what really can’t be put off.