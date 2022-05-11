The most expensive home ever listed in the state of Tennessee hit the market this week.

The property, owned by billionaire HCA Healthcare Founder Tom Frist Jr., is asking $50 million, the highest ever in the Volunteer State, according to a report in the New York Post.

The home sits on a 59-acre estate in the Belle Meade neighborhood of Nashville, one of the priciest neighborhoods in the city. The listing agent for the property told the Post it’s the biggest plot of land in the neighborhood.

“Most other homes are on an acre or less,” Steve Fridrich, of Fridrich & Clark Realty, told the newspaper. “This truly stands out for the size. It’s a half mile from the main house to the road.”

The property was designed by the prominent New York architects Ferguson & Shamamian, while the Nee York designer Bunny Williams planned its interior, which features five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and four half bathrooms according to the listing.

Ferguson and Shamamian featured the house in their book City and Country Residences, published in 2011.

“Centered on colonnaded porches in front and back, the house may have an impressive presence, and the body language appears to be formal,” reads part of their description. “But the house that is scaled for entertaining and steeped in regional references offers a surprisingly comfortable, even relaxed environmental reality inside.”

The interior was designed by New York designer Bunny Williams. Image: Fridrich & Clark Realty At $50 million, it's the most expensive house in the history of Tennessee. Image: Fridrich & Clark Realty The mansion features five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and four half bathrooms. Image: Fridrich & Clark Realty

Other features include a screened porch, a guest house, a large living room, a tennis court and a swimming pool.

Frist is listing the mansion following the death of his wife, and he intends to downsize, Fridrich told the Post.

The $50 million price tag is significantly above the previous home to break records in the state — a mansion in the Nashville suburbs that listed for $16 million in 2021.

