The most expensive home ever listed in the state of Tennessee hit the market this week.

The property, owned by billionaire HCA Healthcare Founder Tom Frist Jr., is asking $50 million, the highest ever in the Volunteer State, according to a report in the New York Post. 

The home sits on a 59-acre estate in the Belle Meade neighborhood of Nashville, one of the priciest neighborhoods in the city. The listing agent for the property told the Post it’s the biggest plot of land in the neighborhood.

“Most other homes are on an acre or less,” Steve Fridrich, of Fridrich & Clark Realty, told the newspaper. “This truly stands out for the size. It’s a half mile from the main house to the road.”

The property was designed by the prominent New York architects Ferguson & Shamamian, while the Nee York designer Bunny Williams planned its interior, which features five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and four half bathrooms according to the listing.  

Ferguson and Shamamian featured the house in their book City and Country Residences, published in 2011.

“Centered on colonnaded porches in front and back, the house may have an impressive presence, and the body language appears to be formal,” reads part of their description. “But the house that is scaled for entertaining and steeped in regional references offers a surprisingly comfortable, even relaxed environmental reality inside.”

Other features include a screened porch, a guest house, a large living room, a tennis court and a swimming pool.

Frist is listing the mansion following the death of his wife, and he intends to downsize, Fridrich told the Post. 

The $50 million price tag is significantly above the previous home to break records in the state — a mansion in the Nashville suburbs that listed for $16 million in 2021.

Email Ben Verde

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Invest in yourself and your business by attending Inman Connect Las Vegas in August.Learn more×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription