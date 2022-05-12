Learn from the best. Listen in as leading professionals share secrets for understanding the market, keeping up with what’s trending, and staying one step ahead in this month’s Inman Connect Now episode. You can stream live or on-demand right in your car or from any of your devices. Register now.

Real estate is evolving fast. Mortgage rates are on the rise, home inventory is still at an all-time low, and the role of the real estate agent has changed dramatically. But top producers are pivoting to serve their clients where they are and it’s paying off.

In the next Connect Now, we gathered some of the most successful professionals in the business to share their insights on how the real estate industry has transformed and dish their best advice on how to leverage the changes to spring ahead of the competition.

Want to stay ahead of the game? Learn what today's homebuyers and sellers expect from their agents at Connect Now.

Brad Inman will kick off the Inman Connect Now episode on Thursday, May 19 with a one-on-one interview. You won’t want to miss this session.

Then, join Jennifer Wauhob, Realtor and team leader at BHGRE Gary Greene, and Phil Sexton, co-owner of the Sibbach Team, eXp Realty as they discuss consumer expectations and how they are reshaping the face of the real estate agent. Learn how you can better serve your clients in new, more meaningful ways.

We’ll also cover…

TikTok has blasted onto the real estate scene and Madison Sutton of Brown Harris Stevens has become a phenom on the platform. She will share her best tips for building a brand and a following that drives business so fast that you’ll experience a bigger boost than you ever thought possible.

Technology is changing the way we do real estate, and who better to learn from than those who are creating it? Join Jeff Lobb, founder and CEO of SparkTank Media, Kala Laos, CEO of Zoodealio, and Allia Mohamed, co-founder and CEO of openigloo as they break down different tech tools that provide real-time resources for agents in the field, along with transparency and solutions to some of the biggest challenges agents and their clients face.

If your goal is to be the top-producing agent in your market, this is your chance to gather secrets, tips and advice from real estate pros who are on top of their game at Inman Connect Now.

Just listen to what other real estate pros have said about Connect Now…

“Just what I needed to boost innovation and inspiration during an otherwise uncertain environment. Looking up to see opportunity. Thanks!“ –Elisa Bruno-Midili, Cafe Realty

“It only takes one gold nugget to make it worth the time.“ –Ken Abernathy, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Journey

“Inman Connect Now is a wonderful way to get insight into trends that are happening around the country, as well as catch up on news you may have missed. You can learn about some of the latest technologies to help Realtors, as well as which ones people enjoy working with the most. I also find it inspiring and uplifting, and I also enjoy the chances for networking.“ –Marie Fellenstein Hale, Corcoran Pacific Properties

Take advantage of this opportunity to learn actionable lessons and take the guesswork out of building a successful real estate business.

Plus, when you register for the 2022 virtual series, you'll also get a virtual ticket to Inman Connect Las Vegas.

Join thousands of real estate pros who are already getting insider information from industry experts.

