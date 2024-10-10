Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

We’re in the midst of crafting the agendas for Inman Connect New York, Jan 22-24, 2025, and a question occurred to us.

Should you be one of the featured speakers at ICNY next year?

Inman is always looking to add fresh perspectives and new ideas to the storied Inman stage.

Here are some examples of who we’re looking for:

Top Producers

Profitable Brokers

Great Leaders

Innovative and Creative Thinkers

Tech Entrepreneurs

But also, we’re interested in anyone with something new to say who knows how to say it well.

What we’re not looking for is for someone to give a commercial from the stage. Speaking at ICNY offers incredible exposure, but it gives our speakers much more credibility to give the audience a quality education rather than telling everyone how great your company is.

Think you fit the bill? Then fill out this short form and click submit. It’s that simple.

If the Inman event content team is interested in you and your ideas, we’ll follow up directly.

In the meantime, make plans to join us at ICNY and reserve your spot now.