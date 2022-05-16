The marketing package for Serhant. Signature properties will come at no additional cost to agents and will include branded materials from Serhant. Studios and Serhant. ID Lab.

On Tuesday, New York-based brokerage Serhant. will debut a new marketing package for agents specific to Serhant. Signature, the brokerage’s division dedicated to high-net-worth clients and properties priced at $10 million and above, according to a press release sent to Inman.

Agents who hold listings that fall under the Serhant. Signature category will receive marketing materials at no additional cost from the brokerage’s in-house film studio, Serhant. Studios, and its branding/creative agency, ID Lab.

The initiative comes from Danielle Nuccio, the firm’s new vice president of marketing. She joined Serhant. last month from real estate company Tishman Speyer, where she worked for eight years and most recently served as marketing director.

Danielle Nuccio | Serhant.

“At Serhant., we believe in the power of branding — we support personal branding for our agents, and now, with our Serhant. Signature marketing package, we are offering the development of a custom brand identity for listings priced $10 million and above,” Nuccio said in a statement emailed to Inman.

“Since its founding, Serhant. has taken a forward-looking approach to real estate — our in-house branding agency, ID Lab, and production team, Serhant. Studios, have always offered best-in-class services to our agents and we’re excited to extend their capabilities to our Signature listings in order to elevate the presentation of the world’s most coveted properties and give these remarkable residences the beautiful, standout marketing assets they deserve.”

The new marketing package will include a property tour film, editorial film, cinematic vignettes, property photos and lifestyle photos from Serhant. Studios.

Serhant. ID Lab will provide a custom brand identity for the property, including its own logo, font and brand colors, a customizable and branded website and high-design and branded floor plan brochures.

Ryan Serhant, Serhant.’s founder, has long stressed the importance of personal branding in his own business and teaches a course called “How to Build Your Personal Brand.”

Email Lillian Dickerson

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Navigate real estate's new frontier at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Register with your Select subscriber discount for an extra $100 off!Learn more×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription