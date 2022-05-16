The marketing package for Serhant. Signature properties will come at no additional cost to agents and will include branded materials from Serhant. Studios and Serhant. ID Lab.

On Tuesday, New York-based brokerage Serhant. will debut a new marketing package for agents specific to Serhant. Signature, the brokerage’s division dedicated to high-net-worth clients and properties priced at $10 million and above, according to a press release sent to Inman.

Agents who hold listings that fall under the Serhant. Signature category will receive marketing materials at no additional cost from the brokerage’s in-house film studio, Serhant. Studios, and its branding/creative agency, ID Lab.

The initiative comes from Danielle Nuccio, the firm’s new vice president of marketing. She joined Serhant. last month from real estate company Tishman Speyer, where she worked for eight years and most recently served as marketing director.

“At Serhant., we believe in the power of branding — we support personal branding for our agents, and now, with our Serhant. Signature marketing package, we are offering the development of a custom brand identity for listings priced $10 million and above,” Nuccio said in a statement emailed to Inman.

“Since its founding, Serhant. has taken a forward-looking approach to real estate — our in-house branding agency, ID Lab, and production team, Serhant. Studios, have always offered best-in-class services to our agents and we’re excited to extend their capabilities to our Signature listings in order to elevate the presentation of the world’s most coveted properties and give these remarkable residences the beautiful, standout marketing assets they deserve.”

The new marketing package will include a property tour film, editorial film, cinematic vignettes, property photos and lifestyle photos from Serhant. Studios.

Serhant. ID Lab will provide a custom brand identity for the property, including its own logo, font and brand colors, a customizable and branded website and high-design and branded floor plan brochures.

Ryan Serhant, Serhant.’s founder, has long stressed the importance of personal branding in his own business and teaches a course called “How to Build Your Personal Brand.”

Email Lillian Dickerson