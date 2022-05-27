A 43-year-old man jumped to his death on Thursday during an apartment showing with a real estate agent in New York City, according to reports.

The man, identified as French financier Charles-Henry Kurzen, jumped from the 32nd floor balcony of 100 United Nations Plaza, an apartment building near U.N. headquarters in the Turtle Bay neighborhood of Manhattan, after asking the agent to show him the balcony, according to the New York Post.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kurzen was a financial banker and graduate of the Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris (ESCP) Business School, according to his bio on a website for financial planning consultancy Saltbox Partners, where he was a partner.

Apartments on the 32nd floor of 100 United Nations Plaza are advertised for sale for $2.9 million, according to the Daily Mail. The apartments were advertised by a Corcoran agent, according to the newspaper, who declined to comment on the incident.

