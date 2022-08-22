Have you spent the time and money to get your business website off the ground but your analytics still look a little lackluster?

Don’t feel discouraged! Here we will break down three ways to drive people to your website without having to empty the bank on paid advertising.

First, dot your i’s and cross your t’s

First and foremost, be sure your bases are covered in regards to basic SEO needs so your site appears when the right prospect is searching. Make sure your pages have correct meta descriptions and you have fixed any and all broken links. Take a deeper dive into SEO best practices in regards to building a real estate business here.

Once you have the basics covered in helping search engines find your site, then you can focus on how to assist prospective clients in finding your site.

Provide value through evergreen content

It’s critical to have a digital footprint for your business. If you don’t exist online, you might as well not be in business.

But establishing a digital footprint is so simple these days, and you can do even more than simply put up a site. You can establish yourself as a thought leader and expert. The more quality content you have online, the more opportunities you have to create leads for your business.

Like everything in business, the secret to success is to provide clients with value, and creating valuable content is no different.

Evergreen content is multi-purpose content that can stay fresh and alive forever. It’s always valuable and useful for your audience no matter where they are in their buying or selling journey.

This is a very effective type of content for generating leads, as it won’t ‘age out over time, like most other trends or topics. Creating evergreen content may take more effort up front, but it’s worth it in the long run, as you won’t have to continuously create new content.

What kind of evergreen content should you create? Well, as a real estate agent, it would be taking a look at the markets you serve and creating landing pages, video content, blog posts, and more around topics that buyers in your area are looking for, such as reviews on local schools, parks, and recreational areas, coffee shops, theaters, and more.

Our Keeping It Real episode with Bob McCraine is an excellent deep dive into how Bob has created substantial lead traffic to his site and business using these exact methods.

Use video whenever possible

If you’re looking for a way to increase traffic to your real estate website, consider using video. Videos are an extremely powerful marketing tool, and they can be used in many ways to drive traffic to your site.

YouTube is the second largest search engine on the internet, potential clients can find you there and get to know your company better.

Almost 85% of content being consumed these days is video because more people prefer watching over reading articles; that’s why it’s critical to have a YouTube channel.

When using videos to generate leads and traffic, you want to make sure that they’re effective. They should be engaging, informative, and properly edited. Make sure that your videos are also placed in the right locations on your website so that they can be easily found by prospective clients.

To keep your content as effective as possible, make sure that you create videos discussing details of the real estate services you’re marketing, and make sure that the video content is evergreen.

It’s also helpful to build a Frequently Asked Questions page on your website and record a video answering those questions. This will certainly cause an increase in website traffic and engagement.

Create a social media content schedule and stick to it!

Consistency is key. Many think that the only way to obtain substantial reach across social platforms is to pay out of pocket for promoted posts. But you’ll set yourself up to fail if you can’t commit to a consistent posting schedule on social media.

Use a social media publishing tool such as Buffer to schedule posts in advance. Then share more off-the-cuff, day-of posts here and there.

Show up for yourself and make sure to minimize the number of zero days. Have something going out on each platform daily.

This can be achieved easily by recycling your evergreen content and mixing it with some timely and trending content. Put yourself in the shoes of the average internet user.

Many people are scrolling through their feeds while commuting to work, waiting in line, or in a waiting room at the doctor’s office. By constantly putting out a mix of evergreen and trending content, you will be sure that you appear on someone’s feed and that is half the battle.

Showing up is the most important part of content marketing. Many will feel a little self-conscious about posting at such a high volume but that typically stems from thinking users are only watching your feed, which is rarely the case.

Get creative and put yourself out there on alternative platforms as well. The social media landscape is always changing, new platforms rise up and others stagnate and die off. Be sure you are visible to a wide range of audiences and are constantly assessing where you can expand your reach.