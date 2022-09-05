Join us at Inman Connect New York this January for 75+ educational sessions, 250+ expert speakers, and networking opportunities with thousands of industry professionals. Register today for our Labor Day special rate good through September 5! Check out these just announced speakers for this must-attend event. Register here.

Labor Day is one of the busiest times of the year on Airbnb, and the company claims it’s seeing more interest in trips to the beach and homes with high-end pools this weekend. 

College football also played a role in attracting people to the top most sought-after market on the top 10 list this year.

The short-term rental platform said Sept. 4, 2021 — the start of Labor Day weekend — shouldered the largest number of guests checking into a U.S.-based home on Airbnb last year. 

Last year, hosts earned a collective $300 million over the long weekend alone, with the median host earning $750. Given the upward trends in both average daily rates and in the number of people traveling and staying in short-term rentals, it’s a safe bet to expect earnings to increase this year.

More people are traveling solo this year, up about 20 percent compared to last year, Airbnb said in a report released ahead of the holiday weekend.

The company said its new features that help nudge travelers to book stays in areas they might not have known about are working.

One of those features includes categorizing houses by the unique features they offer, such as beachside access, nice backyard pools and a few dozen other attributes.

Those changes went live this year, and the company said it’s seeing interest this weekend in short-term rentals near the beach and others that have nice pools.

This year, Columbus is the most sought-after market for the long weekend. That may be because Columbus, home to The Ohio State University, sees its No. 2 ranked football team battle No. 5 ranked Notre Dame.

Here are the cities Airbnb says are the top U.S. destinations for travelers this Labor Day, based on most nights booked for the long weekend, as well as the average daily rate and occupancy rate from AirDNA

Columbus, Ohio


Average daily rate: $157
Occupancy rate: 59 percent

Raleigh, North Carolina

Average daily rate: $168
Occupancy rate: 68 percent

Tampa, Florida


Average daily rate: $161
Occupancy rate: 72 percent

North Kingstown, Rhode Island


Average daily rate: $254
Occupancy rate: 77 percent

Jacksonville, Florida


Average daily rate: $160
Occupancy rate: 67 percent

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Average daily rate: $240
Occupancy rate: 77 percent

San Francisco


Average daily rate: $240
Occupancy rate: 80 percent

Reno


Average daily rate: $203
Occupancy rate: 68 percent

Saint Petersburg, Florida


Average daily rate: $210
Occupancy rate: 78 percent

North Charleston, South Carolina

Average daily rate: $196
Occupancy rate: 74 percent

Email Taylor Anderson

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×