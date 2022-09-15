With the industry and the market changing faster than ever, make plans to come together with the best community in real estate at our flagship event. Join us at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26, and punch your ticket to the future. Check out these just announced speakers for this must-attend event. Register here.

A co-founder of real estate investment firm Somerset Partners has cashed out on his own personal real estate investment.

Keith Rubenstein has sold his six-story Upper East Side townhouse for nearly $50 million, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

This attempt was not Rubenstein’s first to sell the property, which he initially purchased with wife Inga Rubenstein in 2007 for $35 million. The couple has listed the home multiple times, dating back to 2016 when they put it on the market for $84.5 million. Since then, it’s undergone a series of price cuts and was most recently priced at $55 million.

The Beaux-Arts property is located about half a block off of Central Park and spans 15,000 square feet with six bedrooms. Standout features include handmade marquetry floors, a smoking room complete with ventilation system, a billiards room with red Hermès leather upholstered walls, Carrara marble countertops, a grand entrance with wood burning fireplace complete with carved mantle, original brass and crystal hardware and more.

The grand entrance | Zillow The home features Carrara marble countertops | Zillow Handmade marquetry floors in a dining area | Zillow The library | Zillow The gym | Zillow The billiards room with red Hermès leather upholstered walls | Street Easy The spiral staircase | Street Easy

The property also features a gym, spa with sauna, plunge pool, massage room and wine cellar. The home’s garden area spans about 2,500 square feet.

Originally constructed in the early 1900s by John H. Duncan, the limestone mansion was extensively renovated by The Rubensteins over the course of three years to bring the property back to its “Gilded Age splendor,” as a 2015 feature story on the property in Architectural Digest states.

At this time, all that is known about the buyer is that the individual hails from “overseas,” Rubenstein told The Wall Street Journal.

The sellers were represented by Adam Modlin of The Modlin Group and the buyer was represented by The Corcoran Group.

