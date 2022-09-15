The move by the Charlotte-based firm marks the eighth Corcoran affiliate to announce an expansion within the last year and an agent count that ticks up to about 130.

Charlotte-based Corcoran Group affiliate Corcoran HM Properties has expanded into Charleston, South Carolina, the brokerage announced on Thursday.

The company, owned by broker Valerie Mitchener, affiliated with Corcoran Group in June 2021. This marks its first market expansion since then. With its foray into Charleston, Corcoran HM Properties will also serve parts of the greater Charleston region including Mount Pleasant, Sullivans Island, Isle of Palms and other locations.

Pamela Liebman | Corcoran

Corcoran HM Properties marks the eighth Corcoran affiliate to expand within the last year.

“As I’ve said before, our affiliates’ milestones are some of our proudest moments, and today’s news from Corcoran HM Properties is definitely cause for celebration,” Pamela Liebman, Corcoran Group president and CEO, said in a statement.

“Val and her team are incredibly dedicated and I’ve long admired the focus they have on growing their business and ensuring both their affiliated agents’ and clients’ satisfaction. This strategic move into Charleston will not only open doors for their team, it’s a significant market for the Corcoran network.”

Mitchener founded Corcoran HM Properties in 2006, ultimately growing the company into one of Charlotte’s real estate market leaders. One of the firm’s unique assets is its in-house relocation department which works with both individual and corporate clients. The firm’s success in this area has made them the preferred Realtor for the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets for more than 10 years.

Valerie Mitchener | Corcoran HMS Properties

With the expansion, Corcoran HM Properties’ agent count ticks up to about 130 real estate agents. Since affiliating with Corcoran, the firm has increased its agent count by 15 percent.

“Charleston, South Carolina, is known for many things — its history, architecture, and beaches, to name a few —  and we’ve long known that this was a market we wanted to serve,” Mitchener said in a statement.

“The area attracts many second-homebuyers for vacation homes or investment properties, so this was a natural fit given the client needs we already serve in Charlotte. I’m thrilled to be entering this next chapter of our growth and am grateful to our agent community in Charleston and all of our current and future clients.”

luxury
