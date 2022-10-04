The tool, which is part of Collabra’s RElumio digital marketing platform, is designed to incorporate market data into listing videos with minimal effort — an industry 1st, the company says.

Real estate marketing company Collabra Technology on Tuesday debuted a new tool designed to let real estate professionals more easily incorporate market analytics into videos.

The tool, dubbed Market Spotlight, lets agents “provide valuable market insights to their digital sphere of influence with just one click — eliminating hours of data gathering and editing,” the company said in a statement. It specifically uses a platform from Plunk — a company that provides analytics on the housing and real estate sector — to access ZIP code-level data. The tool then incorporates that data into a “short listing video.”

Collabra describes the process as a first for the industry. The tool is part of Collabra’s RElumio digital marketing platform for real estate professionals, which launched in June.

The new tool should be especially useful for agents building their brands amid a “fast changing real estate market,” Collabra’s CEO Russ Cofano indicated in the statement.

“RElumio Market Spotlight makes the agent the expert, giving them an edge over the competition,” he added.

The market shift Cofano alluded to has been a major point of stress in the real estate industry this year. Thanks to rapidly rising and highly volatile interest rates, homebuyers have lost significant purchasing power. The shift has also slowed the previously record-setting price growth for homes.

Meanwhile, Collabra has been working to grow its offerings. The company hired Cofano just over a year ago, then struck up a partnership with the Denver Metro Association of Realtors for the RElumio launch. RElumio is available to agents via partnerships with multiple listing services and Realtor associations.

In Tuesday’s statement, David Bluhm — Plunk’s co-founder and president — ultimately described Market Spotlight as a “breakthrough” for agents.”

“They can now instantly create and share stunning social videos that generate leads,” he added, “while also strengthening their brand as the local market authority.”

