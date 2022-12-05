As 2022 comes to a close, agents and home sellers are looking ahead. This past year has been one of rapid growth and change: from skyrocketing home prices to skyrocketing interest rates, it was a year that kept everyone on their toes.

But as experts predict a much-needed plateau in the housing market, not everyone in the real estate industry is breathing a sigh of relief. Why? Because a stall in growth breeds competition between sellers, agents, and the homes themselves. The focus shifts from volume to quality. The attention to detail is at an all-time high. And the only people this is good news for, are those who already have a strategy.

Ninety-three percent of active real estate agents have never sold a home when the interest rates were above 4%. (It’s nearing 7% as of today.) So with the vast majority of agents operating without a blueprint, how are they navigating this uncharted territory?

The answer is simple: they are able to offer their clients a way to unlock more equity in their homes without paying upfront for pre-listing updates. In fact, agents who are able to offer this invaluable guidance are winning 47% more listings and creating certainty for their clients in an uncertain market.

Expert guidance

There are agents who demonstrate guidance and agents who don’t. But don’t make the mistake of assuming the only agents that can offer this are the truly seasoned ones. Experience is great, but it isn’t synonymous with expertise. Expertise means doing exhaustive market research, understanding consumer trends, and— perhaps most importantly — pricing homes appropriately. As we come off a boom in the real estate market, many agents who lack expertise continue to price their listings too high. Why? Because homes that stay on the market and reduce price are not likely to attract motivated buyers. And sellers who don’t receive guidance and expertise from their trusted agent are unlikely to refer them.

0% interest on home improvements

With historically high interest rates, many home sellers are, understandably, tightening the purse strings. It’s difficult to build a case for strategic home updates that lump on additional, unforeseen costs to the already expensive home sale process. But ultimately, the majority of U.S. homes need at least basic updates. If it’s as simple as replacing the carpeting or refreshing the paint, or as seismic as opening a floorplan to attract millennial buyers, updated homes simply sell faster, and for more.

Agents who enlist Curbio as their home improvement partner empower their clients to unlock the most equity possible from their home, at no upfront cost. With Curbio’s pay-at-closing model, homeowners don’t pay for a project until the home sells. And with 0% interest, it’s a much more attractive option than taking out a loan or putting up the cash.

Stay ahead of the curve

Sellers look for many things in a trusted agent, but one of the most important is how well agents adapt to the ever-changing landscape of real estate. Agents who ignore streamlined solutions or technological tools to improve their clients’ experience won’t be able to keep demand high. In order to fill a pipeline, home sellers have to feel like their agent can bring something to the table no one else can. They are able to optimize the process, reduce pain points, and improve the financial outcome for their clients. Now, with so many options, sellers won’t sell for anything less. And strategic, enthusiastic agents are up for the challenge.

Set yourself apart from the rest and deliver the optimal experience to your clients with tools like Curbio. Curbio homes sell 50% faster than the national average, and for 28% more. In this economy, maximizing profit from a home sale is one of the best financial decisions homeowners can make. Giving them the resources, guidance, and support they need to create certainty for themselves in such an uncertain market will fill your pipeline through 2023 and beyond.

