Pending home sales dropped 32 percent annually during the four-week period ending Jan. 1, with the biggest drop-offs recorded in markets that took off during the pandemic, according to Redfin.

Pending home sales began the year at their lowest levels since 2015, with the biggest drop-offs seen in pandemic-era hot spots, according to new data released Thursday by Redfin.

U.S. pending home sales dropped 32 percent annually during the four-week period ending Jan. 1, with the biggest drop-offs recorded in markets that took off during the pandemic such as Las Vegas, Phoenix and Austin, according to Redfin. Pending sales in each of those cities fell by more than 50 percent.

Signs of homebuyer demand were mixed in December, with Redfin’s Buyer Demand Index — an in-house gauge of demand that looks at tour requests and other homebuying services — rising 8 percent from two weeks earlier, while mortgage purchase applications fell 12 percent. The dramatic decline in mortgage purchase applications could likely be chalked up to severe winter storms hitting large parts of the U.S., the report notes.

Home prices fell in 19 of the 50 most populated U.S. cities in December, according to the Redfin data, dropping 10.4 percent annually in San Francisco, 6 percent in Sacramento and 5.6 percent in San Jose.

The typical home sold for $350,000, up just 0.5 percent from December of 2021, only slightly slower than the annual growth rate of 0.7 percent seen at the beginning of the pandemic when the housing market ground to a near halt.

The current market could provide an opportunity for buyers who may be flush with cash but were unable to score a home earlier in 2022 due to intense competition, one Redfin agent surmised.

“Two categories of buyers are starting their search right now: First-timers hoping prices and competition are more manageable than they have been over the last few years, and returning buyers who took a break after losing out on multiple homes during the pandemic bidding-war frenzy,” Seattle Redfin agent Shoshana Godwin said.

“They should be able to take their time and find a home for a slightly lower price than last year, but the market will likely become more competitive over the next few months,” Godwin added. “I expect new listings to remain scarce as homeowners hold onto low interest rates while the pool of determined buyers circle the few homes that are available.”

Email Ben Verde

Redfin
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×