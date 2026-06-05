A top Federal Reserve official is sounding the alarm on inflation — and Friday’s jobs report may have just turned up the volume.

A top Federal Reserve official is sounding the alarm on inflation, and the latest jobs report may have just turned up the volume.

The U.S. economy added 172,000 jobs in May, bolstering the case for a rate hike that Dallas Federal Reserve President and CEO Lorie Logan first raised Wednesday in prepared remarks at the University of Texas at El Paso. The national unemployment rate held at 4.3 percent for the third consecutive month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics

Logan is a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, the body that sets the Fed’s interest rate policy.

Lorie Logan

“I am increasingly concerned that higher interest rates could be necessary later this year to fully restore price stability and appropriately balance both sides of the Fed’s dual mandate,” Logan said.

Logan said inflation has run close to 4 percent over the past 12 months and appears to be trending toward the mid-2s rather than all the way back to the Fed’s 2 percent target, driven by tariff increases, oil price shocks from the Iran war and other factors.

She said economic conditions, including first-quarter S&P 500 corporate earnings growth of more than 25 percent and continued AI investment, suggest monetary policy is not doing enough to slow growth.

“These conditions indicate that monetary policy is not restraining the economy,” Logan said.

Leisure and hospitality led May hiring gains with 70,000 new jobs, followed by local government at 55,000 and healthcare at 35,000, according to the BLS report. Financial services shed 22,000 jobs.

Logan was one of three FOMC members who dissented at the Fed’s April meeting, arguing the central bank should signal that a rate increase was as likely as a cut. Her remarks and Friday’s jobs data come two weeks before new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh helms his first FOMC meeting.

Email Jessi Healey

lenders
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×