It’s almost time; less than a week before thousands descend upon Inman Connect New York. Whether this is your first Inman Connect or your 14th, or your 25th, knowing a little of what to expect will help you feel right at home and make the most of your time in New York. In real estate, time is money. 

First things first. If you haven’t yet registered for the event, there is still time. Opportunities and new connections await you. 

Register now

By now, you should be packing. Here are some items you’ll need to make sure you have: 

  • Multiple chargers for devices
  • Refillable water bottle
  • Hand sanitizer in all your bags (there will be hand-sanitizing stations too)
  • Masks (if needed)
  • Comfy shoes for walking
  • Bring the device for taking notes: iPad, tablet, or good old notebook and pen. Be prepared
  • Layer your clothing. It will be cold this week but mild for winter in NYC 

Inman Connect New York insider tips: 

Come with a goal. Set intentions for what you want to get out of the week

New agent marketing strategies? Make sure to check out Agent Connect, Agent Marketing, or Agent Power Hour. Thinking about becoming a broker? There is Broker Connect and Broker Power Hour. Want to know more about Compass, eXp, Keller Williams, or being an indie broker? Take a look at the sessions and learning labs ahead of time and plan accordingly.

Plan your meetings and networking time

Relationship building is the authentic way to make the most of your time at Inman Connect. Set meetings up ahead of time. Download the Bizzabo event app going into our event, and go into the Community tab to direct message other attendees you are looking to meet.

Next, get social – follow conference hashtags (#ICNY2023 #ICNY #InmanConnect ) and engage with other attendees online before, during, and after the event. Follow the @InmanConnect Instagram profile to connect with speakers and other attendees, or the Inman Coast to Coast Facebook Group.

Expo Hall, Booth Bar Crawl, Cocktails at Connect

Grab a beer and a glass of wine and get to know our Exhibitors and Sponsors. They will be available the whole week, and you owe it to your business to meet them. Know your must-see sessions and speakers

Mix and mingle, and #lobbycon

  • Networking is like a treasure hunt for real estate agents at conferences. You never know who you might bump into or what valuable connections you might make. It’s an opportunity to rub elbows with industry leaders and make lasting professional relationships while learning new things and expanding your skills.
  • If you see someone with an event lanyard, introduce yourself. Don’t be afraid to initiate conversations with people you don’t know – introduce yourself, ask questions, and show genuine interest in getting to know others.
  • Lobbycon happens every night in the Lobby Bar. It’s an Inman Connect tradition to meet fellow industry professionals, download the day, or grab a bite before dinner.
  • NYC Real Estate Advisor Nikki Beauchamp has some tips below: 

Inman Ambassador Alumn Nikki Beauchamp

Pace yourself

If you’re staying the whole week, don’t be shy about sleeping in one day or taking a long lunch. Pace yourself to have fun and enjoy it.  It’s Broadway Week; there are fun restaurants to choose from.

Your Inman Connect general pass includes virtual access. Watch virtually if you’re tired or taking business calls in your hotel room.

And remember to follow up after the conference. Please keep the conversation going with the people you met, follow up on any business opportunities or ideas we discussed, and stay in touch with your new connections.

Networking can be intimidating, but it’s worth it. By building relationships with others in the industry, you’ll gain valuable knowledge, find new business opportunities, and enhance your reputation. 

Register now

It’s going to be a great week! Travel safe, and let’s reconnect once again.

 

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×