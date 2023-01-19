It’s almost time; less than a week before thousands descend upon Inman Connect New York. Whether this is your first Inman Connect or your 14th, or your 25th, knowing a little of what to expect will help you feel right at home and make the most of your time in New York. In real estate, time is money.

First things first. If you haven’t yet registered for the event, there is still time. Opportunities and new connections await you.

By now, you should be packing. Here are some items you’ll need to make sure you have:

Multiple chargers for devices

Refillable water bottle

Hand sanitizer in all your bags (there will be hand-sanitizing stations too)

Masks (if needed)

Comfy shoes for walking

Bring the device for taking notes: iPad, tablet, or good old notebook and pen. Be prepared

Layer your clothing. It will be cold this week but mild for winter in NYC

Inman Connect New York insider tips:

Come with a goal. Set intentions for what you want to get out of the week

New agent marketing strategies? Make sure to check out Agent Connect, Agent Marketing, or Agent Power Hour. Thinking about becoming a broker? There is Broker Connect and Broker Power Hour. Want to know more about Compass, eXp, Keller Williams, or being an indie broker? Take a look at the sessions and learning labs ahead of time and plan accordingly.

Plan your meetings and networking time

Relationship building is the authentic way to make the most of your time at Inman Connect. Set meetings up ahead of time. Download the Bizzabo event app going into our event, and go into the Community tab to direct message other attendees you are looking to meet.

Next, get social – follow conference hashtags (#ICNY2023 #ICNY #InmanConnect ) and engage with other attendees online before, during, and after the event. Follow the @InmanConnect Instagram profile to connect with speakers and other attendees, or the Inman Coast to Coast Facebook Group.

Expo Hall, Booth Bar Crawl, Cocktails at Connect

Grab a beer and a glass of wine and get to know our Exhibitors and Sponsors. They will be available the whole week, and you owe it to your business to meet them. Know your must-see sessions and speakers

Mix and mingle, and #lobbycon

Networking is like a treasure hunt for real estate agents at conferences. You never know who you might bump into or what valuable connections you might make. It’s an opportunity to rub elbows with industry leaders and make lasting professional relationships while learning new things and expanding your skills.

If you see someone with an event lanyard, introduce yourself. Don’t be afraid to initiate conversations with people you don’t know – introduce yourself, ask questions, and show genuine interest in getting to know others.

Lobbycon happens every night in the Lobby Bar. It’s an Inman Connect tradition to meet fellow industry professionals, download the day, or grab a bite before dinner.

NYC Real Estate Advisor Nikki Beauchamp has some tips below:

Pace yourself

If you’re staying the whole week, don’t be shy about sleeping in one day or taking a long lunch. Pace yourself to have fun and enjoy it. It’s Broadway Week; there are fun restaurants to choose from.

Your Inman Connect general pass includes virtual access. Watch virtually if you’re tired or taking business calls in your hotel room.

And remember to follow up after the conference. Please keep the conversation going with the people you met, follow up on any business opportunities or ideas we discussed, and stay in touch with your new connections.

Networking can be intimidating, but it’s worth it. By building relationships with others in the industry, you’ll gain valuable knowledge, find new business opportunities, and enhance your reputation.

It’s going to be a great week! Travel safe, and let’s reconnect once again.