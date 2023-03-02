New Inman Access classes have arrived. Catch these must-watch videos on any device, anytime, anywhere and dive into strategies for success and advice from top-performers.

Learn from the experts…

Venture Capital: Where Do We Go From Here? with Clelia Peters, Spencer Rascoff and Ben Greiwe

Leading real estate venture capitalists break down the macro trends around investing today and the challenges and opportunities all founders, investors and real estate professionals have to look forward to.

How to Build Wealth In Your Real Estate Business with Marc King 

Join industry leader Marc King as he shares his lessons from the last recession and the essential strategies to implement in 2023 to grow wealth and profit in your business.

Wham Bam Business Plan with Katie Clancy

Level up your business with top agent and producer Katie Clancy as she shares her business planning strategies, why it’s important to have a plan and how you can implement the best methods to achieve success.

Join Inman Access to watch these classes and more to keep learning and growing as a real estate professional.

Join Inman Access today

 

