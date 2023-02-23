Join Inman Access to unlock exclusive content where leaders in the industry share new strategies, insights and ideas across a range of topics in an accessible online format. With new classes dropping weekly, you can sharpen your skills and expand your knowledge.
Watch now…
How to Use New Development Trends to Grow and Diversify Your Business
Join Jessica Peters as she shares the latest trends in the new development space and how you can partner with developers to diversify your business and expand your reach within your community.
The Biggest Tech Trends You Should Embrace in the Coming Months
Industry leaders Tim Heyl, Chris Cox, Curt Beardsley and Ben Litvinas are paving the way for new real estate technology and answering your burning questions about what the coming months will bring. What are the pros and cons of partnering with tech vendors vs. building in-house solutions?
How to Recruit Agents that Generate and Act on Leads Daily
Top industry coach and consultant Jon Cheplak takes the stage to share how you can build and lead a team of top agents who are ready to take action.
Join Inman Access to unlock this week’s newest classes and expand your knowledge as a real estate professional.
Comments