Redfin Premier, which matches luxury homebuyers and sellers with a Redfin Premier agent and marketing tools specific to the luxury brand, is launching in every market the brokerage operates.

Real estate company Redfin has now expanded its Redfin Premier luxury services to the company’s markets nationwide, it was announced on Wednesday.

Redfin launched Redfin Premier in early 2020 to luxury homesellers in select markets. In February of 2023, the company opened up those services to luxury homebuyers as well.

Redfin Premier matches luxury homebuyers and sellers with a Redfin Premier agent and marketing tools specific to the luxury brand.

“Redfin Premier has helped thousands of homeowners sell their luxury homes, and that experience has taught us a lot about what it means to provide high-end service,” Mia Simon, vice president of Redfin Premier, said in a statement. “We’re excited to offer an unmatched luxury real estate experience to customers across the country, no matter where they want to move.”

Previously, Redfin Premier’s personalized services were limited to luxury homebuyers and sellers across the following 28 markets:

Atlanta

Austin, Dallas, Houston

Boston

Chicago

Denver

Fort Myers, Palm Beach, Tampa, Miami

Hawaii

Inland Empire, Sacramento, Lake Tahoe, Palm Springs, San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange County, San Francisco

New Jersey

New York

Phoenix

Portland

Seattle

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

Now, those services are available across the more than 100 markets Redfin services in the U.S. and Canada.

Redfin Premier agents rank in the top 1 percent of all agents across different brokerages nationwide, according to MLS data. They also have access to exclusive marketing tools and branding, and their listings receive preferred placement on Redfin. Luxury homesellers who work with Redfin Premier also have a low listing fee of 1 percent (not including the buyer’s agent commission; other terms and minimums may apply).

“Redfin Premier challenges the notion that luxury service should cost more just because it’s a luxury product,” Simon said. “We know that luxury homesellers want the best possible service and offering, at the best value. That’s why we’re proud to offer the best agents and the sophisticated marketing clients expect, all for a lower fee.”

Homes qualify for Redfin Premier services if they’re priced at the following minimums in their respective markets:

$1.75 million in San Francisco

$1.5 million in Los Angeles and Orange County

$1.25 million in Hawaii, New York, San Diego and Seattle

$1 million in Boston, Washington, D.C., Flagstaff, Lake Tahoe, Maryland, Miami, New Mexico, Palm Springs and Virginia

$850,000 in all other markets

