Expand your knowledge with Inman Access, offering a library of easy-to-digest classes across a variety of categories. This week’s newest episodes dive into how real estate professionals can utilize ChatGPT and strategies to strengthen marketing efforts.

Watch this week’s classes now…

ChatGPT Strategies to Enhance Your Real Estate Business

Take action with ChatGPT and the new AI technologies that are fueling business today. Jeff Lobb of SparkTank Media speaks on the applicable ways you can get creative with your writing, email campaigns, social media and more.

5 Strategies to Take Control Of Your Marketing and Finding Your Niche Online

Philip Hordijk, CEO and founder of LEVEN Real Estate, discusses the importance of finding your niche and how to market to the right audience in order to propel your real estate business to new heights.

Join Inman Access to watch the videos above and learn from the experts on how AI technologies can amplify creative efforts plus advice on how to tap into your niche and how to target marketing strategies to the right audience.

