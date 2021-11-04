In this complete interview from Inman Connect Las Vegas, the Compass CEO discusses his company’s approach to technology and why brokers need to make decisions with the next decade in mind.

“The abundance mindset is something I see in the top agents in the country,” Compass CEO Robert Reffkin told Inman founder Brad Inman during Inman Connect Las Vegas. “It’s something that my mom raised me with. It’s the mindset of ‘there will always be more,’ as opposed to ‘there’s never enough.’”

Beyond discussing the abundance mindset, which was the topic of the talk, the conversation ranged broadly.

Reffkin said consumers and agents are expecting a seamless transaction process where everything is in one spot, and Compass’ latest round of title company acquisitions and OriginPoint launch is a reflection of that. “I don’t design what we do,” he said of agents’ request for additional ancillary services. “Everything we do comes from our agents.

