Plunge headfirst into the art of Instagram. Now streaming on Inman Access, Katie Lance, CEO and founder of Katie Lance Consulting, is sharing invaluable insights on how to spark new interest and reach new audiences on this popular social media platform.

Watch now on Inman Access…

Part 1: Thumb-Stopping Instagram Stories for Real Estate Agents

In part 1 of this series, Katie Lance teaches how to craft Instagram stories that capture your target audience’s attention and prompt them to explore your real estate business, covering storytelling techniques, visuals and calls to action.

Part 2: Maximizing Your Instagram Bio for Real Estate Success

Learn how to craft the perfect Instagram bio in part 2 of this training. You’ll discover best practices for optimizing your bio, using keywords, hashtags and links to attract potential clients and showcase your unique value proposition.

Part 3: 10X Your Real Estate Business with Instagram Reels

Instagram Reels are a powerful tool for real estate agents and brokers looking to attract new clients and build their brands. Katie Lance will shed light on how to create Reels that catch attention and generate interest, giving tips on music choice, text displays and editing tricks for maximum impact.

Join Inman Access today

Power up your IG skills with Katie Lance on Inman Access to amplify your real estate business and build your online brand presence. Join Inman Access to watch the videos above, plus unlock other video classes right at your fingertips.

 

social media
