New Inman Access videos have arrived. This week’s featured classes include Dominic Chan, of Vaquero Capital, with a discussion on the future of proptech, and Glennda Baker, of Glennda Baker & Associates, as she shares her success story utilizing video content to inspire agents and grow her business.

Tune in now…

What Today’s Economy Can Tell Us About the Future of Real Estate and Proptech

Inman reporter Jim Dalrymple II sits down with Dominic Chan at Vaquero Capital to discuss the current trajectory of proptech and what the overall deal-making environment for both M&A and private equity deals means for the industry.

An Inside Look at a Real Estate Influencer’s Video Journey

Join TikTok mastermind Glennda Baker as she shares her video journey and how her passion to inspire, inform and impact agents has led to more than 1 million followers in less than three years.

Whether you are trying to grasp a better understanding of how today’s economy is shaping proptech’s landscape or looking to increase reach and get inspired, Inman Access is the place to be. Access a range of classes across categories, anytime and anywhere, to stay informed and up-to-date with the latest developments in the industry.

