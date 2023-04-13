New classes are now available on Inman Access! This week we’re diving into what real estate professionals should know about the spring housing market and what they should be prioritizing to maximize success.

Watch now…

Top Tips for Building Momentum During a Changing Market

Successful team leaders and broker/owners Beau Blankenship, The Blankenship Group, Engel & Völkers 30A, and Kendall Bonner, The Kendall Bonner Team, eXp Realty, share the reality of real estate today, what leaders should be prioritizing, the important growth opportunities and how to coach agents with a positive mindset.

Top Advice for Agents in Today’s Market

With over 27 years of real estate sales experience, Jimmy Burgess, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida, provides tactics that you can implement immediately into your business as it relates to understanding your market, pricing your listings, educating your clients and taking your marketing to the next level.

Now is the time to fine-tune your knowledge, get ahead of your competition, and spring into action with confidence. Join Inman Access and learn from Jimmy Burgess and Beau Blankenship on what to expect within the coming months, and gain takeaways to drive success in today’s market.

