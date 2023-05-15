Join the exceptional and become a Sotheby's International Realty agent.

For luxury real estate agents, podcasts have transformative potential. We’re often too busy to sit down and consume the information we need to stay leading experts in our field. Media such as books, newscasts, and documentaries require us to stop what we’re doing to learn. With podcasts, you can educate yourself while you commute, exercise, or run errands.

Here are two programs I recommend:

1. Ask Jim Miller

Jim Miller is a leading Realtor® and coach at Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty. The Ask Jim Miller podcast is brief, digestible, practical, and cohesive. I can implement a practice from one episode and then stack habits with other weekly podcasts. Jim is also highly consistent, which keeps me coming back each week.

He has a few words of wisdom that I keep top of mind when the ebbs and flows of my business try to spin me around. These are: “Happy brokers sell more real estate” and “Win the morning.” How? With mindset, systems, and habits, as Jim would say. He keeps it simple and effective. At this point, I could not run my business without him — and his program is free!

2. Pivot

Featuring Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway, this podcast keeps me in the know on all things business, tech, and general news. These two pull no punches when dissecting current economic events. They help me form my opinions on our fast-moving world.

I have a background in economics and an executive MBA. I spent 20 years in business before becoming an agent. Not only do many of my clients work in these areas, but I still provide investment and advisory consultation for technology start-ups. The knowledge and insights I gain from Pivot allow me to talk with authority and maintain a level footing with clients — and prospective clients — to earn trust.

What else?

To balance the business podcasts, recommend Smartless with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes. This was referred to me by a sharp and funny friend, and it’s a great stress reliever.

Practical insights have a huge impact

There are two lessons I’ve taken from Ask Jim Miller that I want to share in detail because they’ve made such a difference in my practice.

The first is “Win the morning,” which inspired me to change my wake-up time from 6:45 to 5:24 am. I now put my phone down at 9:00 pm, slip on my sleeping mask, and wake up refreshed in the morning. Then I ease into my day with a walk, a coffee, and some water. I sit down in front of my laptop with my phone in hand to set up my day. I list all my to-dos for work and home, then prioritize. This allows me to tackle real or potential conflicts at 6:00 am rather than in the thick of a situation midday.

The second lesson is the “12-week year,” which has encouraged me to look at the year in 12-week increments instead of 52 weeks and given me a greater sense of urgency to hit my goals. Working off discipline and consistency is much easier than relying on fleeting motivation. Jim’s lessons have made me more diligent.

Building new habits is better together

Podcasts are great as a first step, but you can take their lessons further if you find an accountability partner to talk to about the systems you learn. I have real estate colleagues who swap insights with me so we stay focused on changing our work processes and habits.

Expand your mind and your business

Podcasts offer fresh, current, and animated perspectives. They often feature multiple views and voices, exposing you to interesting material and diversity of thought. I love that I can absorb content while driving, or listen on my morning walks or runs. Even more, I love that the insights I obtain will deliver tangible benefits for both me and my clients.

With an executive MBA and over two decades of experience in corporate America, Niki Vale is a luxury residential real estate agent with a natural ability to connect buyers and sellers, close deals, and ensure seamless transitions to new homes. Her undergraduate degree in economics and political science provides her with a strong foundation in the financial aspects of her work, while her service-oriented personality and boundless energy set her apart. Niki’s entrepreneurial spirit is evident in both her work and personal life: she also provides investment and advisory services to tech start-ups. Backed by a strong team at Sotheby’s International Realty, Niki has an exceptional reputation in the global market for her results-driven approach.

