In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

A former marketing executive at Compass California and Pacific Union International is moving to Christie’s International Real Estate – Sereno as the brokerage plans to expand throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.

Jessica Grimes, a 25-year industry veteran with extensive experience in the Bay Area, will lead strategic growth and marketing as Christies-Sereno expands into San Francisco, Marin County and Wine Country.

“Jessica has a tremendous track record of being one of the most effective real estate executives in the industry,” Sereno founder Chris Trapani said in a statement. “Her deep connections in the San Francisco-Marin-Wine Country markets will be the strong add we need as we continue our expansion across the Bay Area. She recognizes and delivers on what luxury sales professionals need for success and what marketing an elite brand like Christie’sInternational Real Estate Sereno requires.”

The move represents something of a homecoming for Grimes who previously served since 2012 as vice president of marketing for Pacific Union when it was affiliated with Christie’s and led the brokerage’s marketing efforts through its merger with Compass. Grimes remained with Compass California until 2021 until she transitioned into a marketing role for a Compass team.

Under her marketing leadership, Pacific Union grew from a sales volume of $2.2 billion in 2012 to a sales volume topping $14 billion in 2017.

“It is a wonderful homecoming to return to the world-renowned Christie’s brand, now owned and operated by seasoned real estate leaders,” Grimes said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to join Sereno’s outstanding team and culture which supersedes any other I’ve encountered in the real estate industry.”

Sereno affiliated with Christie’s International and @properties in February 2022 with the aim of capitalizing off a luxury brand name in the Bay Area, which is home to four of the nation’s top ten zip codes for median home price.

“Jessica will play a key role in our continued expansion in Northern California,” Thad Wong, the Co-CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate and the founder of @properties said in a statement. “While she led marketing for Pacific Union International, her work resulted in the brokerage twice being awarded the honor of top Christie’s Global Affiliate of the Year.”

Christie’s Menlo’s expansion throughout the Bay Area has pulled recruited a number of former Compass California agents. Its Menlo Park office, which opened last year, is anchored by a group of former Compass agents, and its Burlingame office counts nearly 40 former Compass agents, including Compass San Francisco founding agent Phil Chen.

Email Ben Verde