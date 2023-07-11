About This Webinar
In today’s complex housing market, how can agents and mortgage brokers work together to create a more seamless transaction and drum up more business opportunities? Join us as we delve into the symbiotic relationship between mortgage brokers and real estate professionals and discover best practices around marketing strategies, how to enhance client experiences, and how to prepare your business for the months ahead.
Agenda
- Hear from professionals at the top of their game, as they share best practices the other might not know.
- Takeway talking points for your clients to better help them navigate financing.
- Get inspiration to further your relationships with loan officers and find new ways to elevate the transaction for consumers.