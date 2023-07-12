Housing costs were again the largest contributor to inflation, accounting for more than 70 percent of the annual increase of the Consumer Price Index, according to new Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Inflation slowed to 3 percent annual growth and ticked up 0.3 percent in June — marking a gradual decline greater than most economists’ expectations and a steep drop from the 4 percent annual spike recorded in May. 

Housing costs were again the largest contributor to inflation, accounting for more than 70 percent of the annual increase of the Consumer Price Index, the chief metric used to gauge inflation, according to data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics

Economists had expected inflation to fall to an annual rate of 3.1 percent, expectations that were beat with annual inflation declining to the lowest level seen since March 2021 — but still short of the Federal Reserve’s goal of 2 percent. That means the central bank will likely resume its interest rate increases when it meets next month following a brief pause in hikes. 

Despite the positive inflation report, the Fed likely will resume its rate hikes when it meets later this month, remaining committed to raising interest rates until the magical 2 percent inflation target is met,” Bright MLS chief economist Lisa Sturtevant said in a statement. 

The Fed has no meaningful tools with which to fight inflation’s primary cause — housing prices — which is drawing out its fight against runaway costs, Sturtevant explained. Its initial efforts to tamp down housing demand by raising interest rates has only limited supply further by locking homeowners into their preexisting lower rates. 

“Initially, higher rates did cool housing demand, but because rates had been pushed so low by the Fed during the pandemic and then increased so quickly, the Federal Reserve’s rate increases not only reduced housing demand — as intended — but also severely limited supply by locking homeowners into homes they would have otherwise listed for sale,” she said. 

The Fed paused rate hikes in June, but Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell strongly suggested further hikes were on the horizon. 

“It may make sense for rates to move higher, but at a more moderate pace,” Powell said in June. “I want to stress one more thing, and that is that the committee decision made today was only about this meeting. We didn’t make any decision about going forward, including what would happen at the next meeting. We did not decide or really discuss anything about going to an [approach of raising rates at] every other meeting… or any other approach.”

Mortgage rates hit a new high for 2023 this week, with 30-year fixed rate mortgages hitting 6.95 percent on the heels of news that private sector employment grew by 497,000 jobs in June.

Email Ben Verde

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×