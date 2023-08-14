In today’s dynamic real estate market, sellers are seeking more efficient and hassle-free ways to sell their homes. They want more choice, options, and control over how and when they sell.

You can help your clients gain that control – and earn a 3 percent agent referral fee in the process – by presenting them with the choice of listing together with a competitive cash offer option from Offerpad.

Through our Agent Partnership Program, nearly 130,000 agents have added a cash offer from Offerpad to their sales toolkit as an effective strategy to help ensure the best possible outcome for clients. While a traditional listing is still the default for most sellers, cash offers from Offerpad have emerged as a compelling way for homeowners to sell quickly without the inconvenience and complexities of a typical home sale.

By working with Offerpad, agents can help manage client expectations and save time by presenting a cash option to their client along with other seller benefits such as:

Certainty and peace of mind with a cash offer

No showings or open houses

Choice of closing date

Ability to stay in home for up to three days after closing

A free local move*

With the popularity of competitive cash offers growing among consumers over the last several years (about 62,000 cash home sales took place in 20221, representing one in ten housing transactions and the highest figure recorded since 1989), agent interest in requesting offers through Offerpad’s Agent Partnership Program (there is no fee for agents to participate in the program) has also increased.

Over the last three years, Offerpad’s industry-high 3 percent referral fee has resulted in nearly 130,000 cash offer requests from agents. Of those, more than half – 65 percent – have been repeat requests from agents for more than one client. This speaks to the value that agents find when using our competitive cash offer solution. (They’ve also given Offerpad a 92 percent customer satisfaction rating.) The 3 percent referral fee is paid on top of the agent’s seller-paid commission on every completed qualified sale.

Offerpad works with thousands of agents and brokerages nationwide. We can help you, too. By guiding sellers through the advantages and considerations of listing and selling for cash, you can help provide them with options for the best of both worlds. Presenting your sellers with a cash offer from Offerpad when choosing the best way to sell their home enables them to make a well-informed decision without feeling pressured into a one-or-the-other scenario.

*Terms and conditions apply. For details, see www.offerpad.com/move-for-free .