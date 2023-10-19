When two real estate tech giants come together, what do you get? Join us as tech reporter Craig Rowe takes a deep dive with the Inside Real Estate (kvCORE & BoomTown) team to get a behind the scenes look at their newest release, BoomTownPRO (btPRO). Learn how this latest product innovation combines the best of kvCORE and BoomTown technology with BoomTown’s elite- level service, coaching, and community for a team-centric solution that allows top producers to operate their business at the highest level.
