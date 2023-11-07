The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey as part of a “comprehensive reorganization” of the office space leasing giant.

WeWork, the commercial real estate firm once thought to represent the future of the industry, officially filed for bankruptcy on Monday after years of struggling to live up to its early hype.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey as part of a “comprehensive reorganization” of the office space leasing company, WeWork announced in a filing.

“Now is the time for us to pull the future forward by aggressively addressing our legacy leases and dramatically improving our balance sheet,” WeWork CEO David Tolley said in a statement. “We defined a new category of working, and these steps will enable us to remain the global leader in flexible work.”

The company, which reported debts of more than $18 billion in its filing, said creditors holding 92 percent of its secured debt had agreed on a restructuring plan that would include reducing its portfolio of office leases. It also requested the opportunity to get out of the current leases on some underperforming locations.