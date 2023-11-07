The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Early editions of the popular computer game The Sims has been credited with inspiring a generation of urban planners. For its next act, the game will train a future generation of property managers.

Electronic Arts announced it will release the Sims 4 For Rent Expansion Pack on Dec. 7.

Players can expect to handle tenant complaints, conduct property maintenance, collect rent and play landlord in their own digital world.

The game’s creators apparently set things up to be as realistic as it would be to manage buildings in a real city, with tenants who harass each other, miss rent and commit crime.

“Property owner Sims can be present property managers, living among their tenants, or they can live in a separate residence while generating income from several property investments,” EA said. “Watch out — if property owners don’t keep their Unit Ratings high, they could face a Tenant Revolt.”

Players can create buildings for themselves and their tenants ranging anywhere from garden units to a multifamily building.

A preview of the game shows landlords can expect much of the same excitement they’d face in real life, from mold growing in bathrooms to clogged plumbing and electrical problems.

This isn’t the first time Sims players will have dabbled in the life of apartment living. In 2008, EA released Sims Apartment Life. But unlike the upcoming version, Apartment Life focused only on users renting rather than acting as landlords.

