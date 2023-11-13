It’s not the obvious issue of talent on your team or the squeaky wheel of alarming market shifts. It’s much quieter. It’s the myriad of tech solutions and their overlap, causing time-sucks and frustration, but you continue to pay for it (on auto-renew). This kind of tech stack stifles productivity, creates data silos, puts out a bad experience for your clients and consumers, and mercilessly beats down your bottom line.

“According to T3 Sixty’s research in 2020, the average brokerage used 12.4 technology tools, said Travis Saxton, EVP of Technology at T3 Sixty. “In the past three years, with socioeconomic factors contributing to some changes, this number has increased to 20.4 technology solutions. Of which 5.3 of those tools are more communication and project management focused like Slack, Dropbox, Asana and of course, Zoom. This still leaves three more real estate-specific tools added in the past three years. We do not believe this is sustainable, and consolidation plus strategic repositioning is necessary in real estate.”

The good news? It’s not a people problem, it’s not a market problem, it’s a tech problem, and it’s totally in your control. While changing solutions may seem overwhelming and disruptive to your business operations, partnering with the right technology company will simplify and expedite the transition, ensuring you have all the resources you need, the proven best practices, and the committed guidance and support for both short and long-term success.

What will you see in return? Let’s look at the results and wins that brokerages experience by consolidating their disparate technology tools into one, seamless and integrated platform, like kvCORE.

Streamline business operations. Consolidate multiple business functions in one complete platform. kvCORE has front office tools like websites, AI-powered CRM, lead gen, and marketing automation, as well as back office solutions with Brokermint that handle everything from transaction management to commissions and reporting. This means they “talk to each other” eliminating roadblocks and keeping your data organized and pure.

Increase your team’s productivity. Fewer logins, less duplicate data entry, and more tools they’ll actually use that drive real results. When your agents’ work is housed in one central hub, and it’s effortless (automatic) to communicate between team members and clients alike, time is saved and productivity skyrockets.

Empower agents with the tools and tech they need to ensure speed to lead and accurate communication, and leverage predictive tools like kvCORE’s built-in behavioral automation to free up their time while delivering value to clients. Tools like these function as a 24/7 virtual assistant for every single agent.

Deliver a consistent and professional brand experience across every touchpoint, avoiding a disjointed and confusing appearance from multiple marketing tools and positioning yourself as the trusted expert to clients. Winning listings becomes easy when every aspect of your marketing outreach is polished, consistent and shows that you’re a pro.

Get success that scales: A complete tech solution that makes agent’s lives easier and puts them ahead of their competition will naturally help you attract and retain top talent, ensure your clients enjoy the most streamlined, top-notch experience that grows repeat and referral business, and creates clients for life.

