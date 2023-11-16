The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Builder confidence was hammered by still-higher mortgage rates during October, but experts say better conditions for builders could be within sight.

As mortgage rates approached 8 percent during October, builder confidence in the market for newly built single-family homes fell six points to a measure of 34 — the fourth consecutive monthly drop in builder confidence, according to data released Thursday by the National Association of Home Builders.

Sentiment levels have declined 22 points since July and are at their lowest levels since December 2022, according to the NAHB. At 34, builder sentiment remains overwhelmingly negative, with any score below 50 considered negative.

“The rise in interest rates since the end of August has dampened builder views of market conditions, as a large number of prospective buyers were priced out of the market,” NAHB Chairman Alicia Huey said in a statement. “Moreover, higher short-term interest rates have increased the cost of financing for home builders and land developers, adding another headwind for housing supply in a market low on resale inventory.”

However, experts pointed to recent macroeconomic data that suggests a recovery could be on the way, such as the 10-year Treasury rate which moved to the 4.5 percent rate following the publishing of Tuesday’s inflation report. This could, in part, bring mortgage rates down to close to or below 7.5 percent.

While builder sentiment was down again in November, recent macroeconomic data point to improving conditions for home construction in the coming months,” NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz said in a statement. “Given the lack of existing home inventory, somewhat lower mortgage rates will price-in housing demand and likely set the stage for improved builder views of market conditions in December.”

NAHB forecasted an increase of approximately 5 percent for single-family home starts in 2024 as easing inflation creates better economic conditions for building homes.

As of now, mortgage rates have remained above 7 percent since August and 36 percent of respondents to NAHB’s October survey reported cutting home prices, up from 32 percent the previous month. The average price reduction in November remained at 6 percent, while 60 percent of builders reported offering concessions of any kind, down slightly from the 62 percent reported in October.

Email Ben Verde

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×