After spending years as a faithful cold caller, find out why Realtor Jonathan Pressman decided the return on investment was no longer worthwhile.

For years, I was an ardent advocate of real estate cold calling. To paraphrase Rocky Balboa, if you can take the hits and keep moving forward, I believe you’ll eventually strike gold. 

Cold calling is a numbers game. Unfortunately, even with tremendous advances in technology and AI, you can’t reliably predict when a homeowner is going to sell. Nevertheless, if you call enough homeowners, you’re bound to find a few who are considering selling. Set listing appointments with half of those, and you’ll inevitably secure a few listings.

Sounds like cold calling works, right? Well, that depends on your definition of success. Will you get listings from cold calls? Yes, you probably will. The question is whether you think it’s the best way to get listings. Ultimately, I concluded it wasn’t the best path forward, and here are three reasons why.

1. It’s inefficient

In my experience, cold calling has become very inefficient. It’s easier than ever for companies and individuals to aggregate lists of people’s phone numbers and autodial or robocall them. As a result, people have all but stopped answering the phone when they receive calls from numbers they don’t recognize.

According to a study published by Pew Research, just 19 percent of Americans say they answer calls from an unrecognized number. That means you’re fighting an uphill battle right off the bat, and when a prospect does pick up, they’re often not thrilled to hear from you.

2. Regulations around telephone communications are getting increasingly strict 

Before you place a single cold call, you need to research laws like the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) to ensure you’re not inadvertently violating consumers’ rights.

Next, you’ll have to screen every number you intend to call against the National Do Not Call (DNC) Registry and the state’s DNC list. These lists are extensive and continue growing every day, with the National DNC list containing 246 million active registrations in 2022. 

In case you think no one pays attention to these laws, earlier in 2023, Keller Williams agreed to pay $40 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging the company violated the TCPA by making pre-recorded calls. I’m no soothsayer, but if pressed to take a bet, I’d say regulators will only continue to make cold calling more difficult for agents.

3. It’s mentally and emotionally draining

Cold calling isn’t physically challenging, though it can seriously affect your mental and emotional well-being. Even those with thick skin tire of the incessant, mind-numbing ringing and constant rejection.

Sure, there’s a certain thrill when you beat the odds and finally have a great conversation with a homeowner who’s legitimately interested in exploring their options, but is that enough to justify the frustrations of potentially making hundreds of calls for each success? Not in my opinion, unless it’s a diamond in the rough or a luxury listing.

The real reason I quit cold calling

The real reason I quit cold calling was simple: It no longer made sense as the most effective use of my time. What put me over the edge was making 1,900 cold calls in a month, only to win a listing when someone texted me in response to a real estate Reel I posted on Facebook.

I realized that I would be happier and probably do more business by investing my time, energy and marketing budget into other activities like social media and meeting up with prospects in person.

What to do instead

If you choose to call it quits on cold calling, only you can decide what you want to do with your time. I happen to enjoy writing and making educational Reels on social media. Other agents might choose to invest in a custom website, paid leads, local events or even sponsoring a little league team.

If you want to succeed long-term in real estate, it’s important to find a set of sustainable activities that gets your name out there. Cold calling became unsustainable for me, and I felt the return on investment was no longer worth all the trouble.

Since ditching cold calling, my business has been doing just fine, and I’ve been significantly happier than when I was spending half my day on a dialer.

Jonathan Pressman is a Realtor who writes on a wide range of financial topics. Connect with him on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×