Local Logic's tool set for turning granular community data into marketing advantages for real estate agents is now part of a prominent MLS software provider's value proposition, according to a November 14 press release.

Local Logic’s tool set for turning granular community data into marketing advantages for real estate agents is now part of a prominent MLS software provider’s value proposition, according to a Nov. 14 press release.

VestaPlus agreed to integrate the company’s Neighborhood Insights via SDK and API integration, the release said.

Local Logic is used by real estate agents to better understand how a market is performing, as well as a method by which to help clients learn about where they may live. It can be connected to listing marketing efforts or delivered to buyers for deeper consideration of one home over another, for example.

Vincent-Charles Hodder, the co-founder and CEO of Local Logic, said in a statement that the VestaPlus deal is goal-oriented.

“Our mission is to make location-based decision-making easier and more transparent,” he said. “By integrating our Neighborhood Insights into VestaPlus, we are one step closer to achieving that goal, and we look forward to helping real estate professionals deliver exceptional service to their clients.”

The company relies on a large number of public and private data sources to produce website content, reports, charts, city profiles and other types of marketing collateral on more than 300 million US properties while analyzing, its website states, 85 million data points. It addresses walkability, safety, school rankings, retail trends and other socioeconomic characteristics.

VestaPlus CEO Annie Ives called the Local Logic’s software, of course, a “game changer.”

“Now, our users can offer their clients a wealth of information about the neighborhoods they are interested in, helping them make more informed decisions and ultimately leading to greater satisfaction with their property choices,” Ives said in the release.

VestaPlus enables multiple listing services to provide members with a modern, mobile-forward interface for property input, a consumer search experience, data sharing and easy third-party integrations, a typical ask of agents these days. It also provides a showing coordination module and data integrity benchmarking.

In August of this year, Local Logic announced an integration of the cash variety, a $13 million Series B round of financing. The company said in an Aug. 2 announcement that the round was led by GroundBreak Ventures and Investissement Québec. The funds are being put into general operations and services expansion to help the space “better understand the impact of location,” according to the announcement.

Later, in September, Local Logic and Plunk announced a partnership. The two firms are not entirely dissimilar, both relying on the ability to process data to make better real estate decisions. It also made news when its tools became accessible by the nation’s largest MLS, California Regional, which serves 110,000 agent, broker and appraiser subscribers.

“Local Logic’s industry-leading data will provide our users with a competitive edge and empower them with incredibly comprehensive information that goes far beyond basics of a property,” CRMLS CEO Art Carter said at the time.

