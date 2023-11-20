As a valued member of the Inman community, we invite you to participate in the real estate industry’s most ambitious monthly survey: the Inman Intel Index.

Please take a moment from your day to answer this month’s survey questions, which include queries on trending real estate topics ranging from the impact of commission lawsuits to the promise of artificial intelligence and much more.

TAKE THE NOVEMBER 2023 INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY HERE  

Each month, the Index — commonly referred to as the Triple-I, or III — takes the pulse of Inman’s readership in an effort to discover what’s top of mind for agents, brokers, mortgage professionals and industry executives.

With reoccurring questions on the economy and fresh queries tied to the real estate news cycle, the Inman Intel Index aims to track industry sentiment on everything from the state of the housing market to advances in technology. November is the third month to be tracked by the Index since it launched earlier this year, and as such, the survey is now open for your valuable insights.

The Triple-I distinguishes itself from other real estate surveys in part by tapping the most engaged and diverse audience in real estate and by asking timely questions and generating guidance designed to move the industry forward.

But to truly offer the most reliable insights, we need you. Click through to answer this month’s questions and watch for the results next month.

Many thanks for your help.

Email Chris LeBarton

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×