The apartment search tool allows users to view listings on Zumper by conversing with the ChatGPT-enabled integration.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Zumper’s ChatGPT-enabled apartment search tool is now widely available, the company has announced in a May 30 blog post.

While previously only available to paid subscribers of ChatGPT, the tool can now be used by anyone with an OpenAI account.

The tool allows users to view listings on Zumper by conversing with the ChatGPT integration and telling it the types of apartments and characteristics of apartments it would like to see. For example, a user could input “Show me 3-bedroom apartments in Brooklyn, New York, with a backyard for under $5,000” and be shown any number of listings that fit that description.

Users can then further ask questions about individual listings and filter the results to show apartments only within certain smaller geographic areas or only those with certain features, such as hardwood floors or central air conditioning.

Users can get far more specific if they want, by asking about things like the nearest parks or schools, and asking the chatbot to weigh the pros and cons of each apartment.

Zumper is the latest listings portal to launch a ChatGPT-integrated tool. Redfin and Zillow both launched similar plugins at around the same time in May 2023; both allow users to employ conversational language about the type of apartment features they are looking for.

It is also Zumper’s latest embrace of artificial intelligence. The portal launched PowerLeads AI in 2021, which analyzes renter behaviors to predict the likelihood of a particular renter signing a lease for a specific apartment.

“Zumper’s commitment to integrating AI and ML technologies aims to revolutionize the property rental process, making it more personalized, efficient, and user-friendly than ever before,” the company said in its blog post.

Email Ben Verde

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×