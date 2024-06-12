Joshua brings more than 25 years of experience in sales leadership to his first role in the multifamily real estate sector.

The multifamily marketing platform Rent. announced this week that Damon Joshua will be joining the company as president.

Joshua brings more than 25 years of experience in sales leadership to the role, having most recently served as senior vice president of MarketSource’s B2B business unit for the past six years. He had previously been the vice president of client services and the director of commercial client services during his 12-year tenure with MarketSource. Prior to his time at MarketSource he led teams at Vertafore, Cisco, Verizon and UPS, according to LinkedIn.

Joshua will join the Redfin-owned Rent., formerly known as Rentpath, as it looks to meet the ever-changing needs of the multifamily industry, which has dealt with stagnating rents alongside rising construction costs in recent months.

“I’m thrilled to be joining such a talented and hungry Rent. team and have the opportunity to build upon Rent.’s tremendous marketplace, products and technology,” Joshua said in a statement.“I believe the market is ripe with opportunities to grow the company by continuing to drive value and efficiency for the multifamily industry and improve the renter experience.”

Joshua comes onboard during a period of growth for Rent. as it attempts to build on recent profitability gains and deepen its integration with Redfin. The rental portal was purchased by Redfin for $608 million in 2019 after the Federal Trade Commission blocked an attempted acquisition by CoStar, marking Redfin’s first foray into the rental space. In 2022, Rent. listings became fully integrated into Redfin’s listings portal.

“Damon’s long history of leading high-growth organizations that serve businesses both large and small has prepared him well for working with the multifamily industry,” said Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman. “His everyone-sweeps-the-floors work ethic and customer-first values make him a perfect fit for Redfin, too. He’s strategic and thoughtful, but he’s also a competitive monster. We couldn’t have hired a better executive to take our rentals marketplace to the next level.”

Email Ben Verde