For the first time, Redfin users will now be able to search the Seattle-based brokerage’s online listing portal for homes and apartments for rent, it was announced Wednesday.

Redfin has rolled out apartment and home rental listings on its main home-search platform in a bid to further integrate its acquisition RentPath last year into its core business.

The Seattle-based real estate company has launched map-based rental listings that consumers can now search for on Redfin.com, a platform that had previously only featured homes for sale, the company announced Wednesday in a news release.

The company expects the move to attract more property manager customers to RentPath while growing the consumer base for its for-sale home portal product, Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman said in the release.

“Adding rental listings to Redfin.com will increase our authority as a real estate destination, not only drawing more visitors to rental listings, but also to our existing for-sale listings,” Kelman said.

Redfin purchased RentPath in April of 2021. The rental marketing company operates multiple portals of its own, including Rent.com, ApartmentGuide.com and Rentals.com.

According to Redfin estimates, about 1 in 5 of its 47 million monthly site users are also interested in rentals. Featuring them on the main site is expected to substantially increase the number of eyeballs on RentPath listings.

By merging the functionality of Redfin’s rental platform with its for-sale home portal, the brokerage aims to make it easier for website users to compare their rental options with opportunities to buy.

“Most people who are considering renting a new home in the next six months say they are also considering buying,” Redfin Chief Growth Officer Christian Taubman said in the release. “Redfin gives everyone the tools to win the place that’s best for them, whether that’s a place to lease or buy.”

Much like prospective buyers, renters are now able to filter their searches for their preferred locations, price points and other factors like pet policies. Renters will also be able to reach property managers directly through the site in order to ask questions, set up tours and express interest in applying.

“The launch of rental search on Redfin is an immediate benefit for the existing property owners and managers who rely on the RentPath network to connect with serious tenants, fill occupancies, and manage properties,” RentPath CEO Jon Ziglar said in the release.

Users are also now able to compile a list of favorite homes that includes for-sale properties and rentals.

In addition to the website portal, the new rental listings are also available on updated versions of the Redfin mobile app.

