Laura Monroe, Inman’s Head of Community, sits down with Court Cunningham, CEO & Founder of Orchard, to discuss brokerage innovations in this new Inman Access class.

In today’s competitive real estate landscape, brokerages play a crucial role in equipping agents with the tools and resources they need to thrive. Many brokerages are now focusing on providing different technology platforms, marketing services, and ongoing training programs. Cunningham highlights Orchard’s unique offerings and innovative solutions that help agents provide more value to their clients. By staying ahead of industry trends through continuous innovation and feedback from their agents, Orchard can offer unparalleled service and solutions to its clients.

