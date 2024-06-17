At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

A software company has launched to help the real estate industry get a better handle on how they integrate and work between existing solutions. It’s called StackWrap.

The application “addresses the critical need for a fully-integrated workspace that allows its users to bring all of their existing tech, tools, and 3rd-party systems into one easy-to-use platform,” according to a June 18 press release sent to Inman.

The software creates a single-sign on environment, allowing users to access one experience to begin working within their CRM, transaction management solution, lead generator, social media tools or just about any other form of business software. Multiple logins and unorganized software installations often hamper productivity, regardless of industry, but real estate is particularly prone to such workflow obstacles, which led StackWrap to target it, according to StackWrap CEO and brokerage owner Max Fitzgerald.

“I know how critical it is for busy agents to access all of the tech, tools, and third-party systems in one place, “ Fitzgerald said in a statement. “Our mission is to provide a user-friendly and fully customizable platform that empowers its users to utilize their existing tools efficiently and effectively. With StackWrap, agents are able to log into one place to access everything their brokerage or team offers them.”

A centralized system for accessing multiple products needed each day is the basis of an operating system. It’s not unlike Slack, which provides a range of categorized company lines of work for better communication.

Some of StackWrap’s features to improve access and pace of work include a drag-and-drop front-end for easy workspace design. Users can pull in their calendar, their CRM and their accounting system, for example. It also allows for category organization, a “tool stack” so marketing applications and document management resources can remain separate. It can also use your software accounts’ data to provide a fully integrated work environment, including alert management, calendar updates and other benefits of two-way sharing.

A universal search tool enables application-wide access to critical information and its internal notification system alerts team members to changes within respective applications.

StackWrap has been beta-tested by Heartland Real Estate, among other brokerages.

“The single sign-on solution provided by StackWrap is like having a master key that unlocks all the doors to our real estate tools and resources,” said Nakia Brooks, broker-owner at Heartland Real Estate. “Our Realtor partners now have the ease of finding everything they need in one place, streamlining their workflow and saving precious time.”

HomeStack is a similar option, but focused on mobile and home search, allowing agents to build white-labeled custom applications.

StackWrap is based in Los Angeles and was founded in 2023. Inman is arranging a demo for review.

Email Craig Rowe