The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday argued NAR “does not identify any errors of law or fact meriting panel rehearing” over whether the antitrust enforcer can reopen its probe into NAR rules.

Brokerages and MLSs have until 11:59 p.m. CST Tuesday to opt in to deals resolving antitrust claims brought by sellers targeting commissions. Inman contacted 79 brokerages for their updates.

CoStar Group founder and CEO Andy Florance shares the next chapter of Homes.com’s $1 billion marketing push and the fallacy of “pure buyer agency” as portals recalibrate their strategies amid a coming commission crunch.

As key milestones approach, the DOJ’s upcoming opinion on the commission lawsuit settlement is already drawing both attention and criticism.

Most real estate professionals expect commission splits at their brokerage to remain unchanged for a while longer. As for the rest, many have conflicting opinions on what kind of change is coming.