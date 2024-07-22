OpenAI boss Sam Altman sued embattled developer Troon Pacific over shoddy workmanship that allegedly included defects in a pool’s waterproofing and a so-called “Batcave,” according to reports.

OpenAI CEO and billionaire Sam Altman has filed suit against the embattled San Francisco developer that built the $27 million Lombard Street home he purchased in 2020, slamming the property as “plagued by poor workmanship.”

The lawsuit was filed in San Francisco Superior Court June 12 on behalf of plaintiff 950 Lombard LLC, The San Francisco Standard reported Tuesday. According to public records, Sam Altman is the current resident of 950 Lombard Street. Apollo Projects, an investment firm led by Altman and his brother Jack Altman, is also registered at the address.

The lawsuit claims Troon Pacific and CEO Greg Malin knowingly sold a home “plagued by poor workmanship” after concerns were to be addressed prior to sale. The suit seeks unspecified damages, including interest fees and attorneys’ fees.

Since the property, one of the most expensive listings in the city at one time, was purchased in March 2020, construction issues have emerged throughout the property — defects in the pool’s waterproofing design and installation that has led to flooding, improper installation of line dumping raw sewage, and a sewer line jammed with bags by an unpaid contractor.

The $27 million Russian Hill mansion will cost Altman over $4 million to repair.

Altman moved into the property expecting “luxury aesthetics and cutting-edge functionality,” as the company tells its customers. An Architectural Digest tour of the home sold Alton on a private garden with century-old olive trees, a garage “turntable” for cars that emerges out of a “Batcave” tunnel, and an infinity-edge pool with views of the bay.

According to The San Francisco Standard, Altman’s lawsuit is just another on the list of Troon Pacific’s legal battles due to poor workmanship. This year alone, the company has dished out over $48 million to investors who funded and sold four luxury properties. Troon Pacific brought in millions in fees, but only two of the homes were completed.

Altman was not met with the “Batcave” tunnel as he anticipated, but instead, a tunnel of repairs and money drainage.
OpenAI and artificial intelligence have taken off, transforming the world with technology that can learn and act without human intelligence. OpenAI has a plan to create more powerful systems and gain experience with them operating in the real world while transitioning to AGI, the company stated.

In the long run, OpenAI plans to shift towards aligned and steerable models, the shift from GPT-3 to InstructGPT and ChatGPT for example. The goal is to transform while avoiding the risk of misuse and societal disruption.

Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
