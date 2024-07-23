Credit reports offer a wealth of valuable insights and can be especially important in evaluating client needs post-divorce, Lindsey Harn writes.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Divorce proceedings can be complex and exhausting as every financial move is scrutinized and each asset evaluated. Amid all the details, credit reports can be a powerful and often underutilized tool that can distinguish between a fair conclusion and a financial disaster. They are a fundamental part of financial transparency and fairness and provide information that can alter case decisions.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR JULY

For real estate agents, understanding the financial situation post-divorce is needed to facilitate better your client’s needs with property sales, new living situations, etc. As an expert, it’s a best practice for agents to recognize that professionals best handle all financial matters, and to point the clients in the right direction in the early stages of discovery in divorce legal proceedings.

Insights revealed by credit reports

Credit reports offer a wealth of valuable insights. They can reveal hidden debts, distinguish between marital and separate debt, show violations of court-ordered payments and provide assessments of someone’s creditworthiness. Credit reports can also provide an overview of a person’s financial history, including details like revolving credit accounts, installment loans, bankruptcies, unpaid child or spousal support, and collection accounts. This provides a holistic understanding of both party’s finances, ensuring fair asset division and post-divorce financial planning.

Hidden debts, for instance, can often go undetected and are liabilities that can significantly impact the division of assets and finances after a divorce. Uncovering debts early on provides a more accurate assessment of each spouse’s financial obligation and ensures a more fair and transparent negotiation process.

In many marriages, couples have joint accounts and debts. Credit reports can help unravel these intertwined financial commitments, clarifying each party’s obligations and facilitating fair resolution. This includes determining responsibility for joint debts and ensuring equitable distribution of shared assets.

The distinction between marital and separate debt provided by credit reports is also crucial for a fair split. With this information, clients can be confident they are only assuming responsibility for debts gained during the marriage and are not burdened with pre-existing liabilities.

Financial disclosure requirements

Many jurisdictions require parties in divorce proceedings to disclose their financial information fully, like many U.S. states, including California, Florida and Texas. Credit reports serve as a vital component of this disclosure process, providing objective data on debts, assets and financial history. By adhering to these disclosure requirements and presenting accurate financial information, clients can uphold their legal obligations and promote transparency.

Prevalence of unauthorized credit activity

One of the main reasons clients need to monitor their credit reports during the divorce process is the prevalence of unauthorized credit activity. It’s not uncommon for someone to receive credit in their spouse’s name without their knowledge. Consistent credit monitoring provides early detection of suspicious or unauthorized transactions. By doing this, clients can prevent financial harm and protect their credit during a divorce.

Monitoring credit reports with National Credit Bureaus

Clients should monitor their credit reports with all three national credit bureaus — Experian, Equifax and TransUnion — as not all creditors report to every bureau. Platforms like AnnualCreditReport.com offer free access to credit reports from each bureau annually. Signing up for credit monitoring services can also provide continuous monitoring and alerts for suspicious activity or changes to a credit report. Setting up fraud alerts with credit bureaus can add an additional layer of protection by notifying clients if there is a request for new credit in their name.

Following these steps can help clients stay vigilant and proactive in monitoring their credit health and detect any issues early on.

Safeguarding against unauthorized access

Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon for the opposing party in a divorce case to attempt unauthorized access to their spouse’s credit report, even though this is illegal. This can lead to the misuse of sensitive financial information to open unauthorized accounts, obtain loans or even identity theft.

To safeguard against this, real estate agents can recommend their clients take proactive steps, such as freezing their credit reports. This prevents new creditors from accessing information without explicit permission.

Empowering clients and ensuring fair outcomes

Credit reports serve as invaluable tools not only during divorce proceedings but also in empowering clients to navigate their financial landscape post-divorce with clarity and confidence. Gaining a holistic understanding of their financial standing enables clients to strategically plan for their future, setting them up to secure loans, effectively manage debts and improve their credit.

Integrating credit reports into divorce proceedings isn’t just advisable; it’s essential. Shedding light on hidden debts and detecting unauthorized activity ensures fairness and transparency in negotiations. They also empower clients to make informed decisions about their financial future and pave the way for a brighter monetary outlook beyond the conclusion of their marriage.

Lindsey Harn’s results-driven approach, work ethic, integrity, and honesty have earned her top-producer status. Connect with Lindsey on Instagram and Linkedin.