Trust: It’s a leading factor at play when people make important decisions. And in today’s real estate market, where homebuyers and sellers have many options when choosing an agent, they’ll likely go with the one they trust most.

Here are a few ways to ensure your business and marketing practices convey authenticity, confidence and trustworthiness to prospective customers.

Advertise your experience

Many consumers prefer a real estate professional with ample experience through any market conditions. When advertising this experience, it’s important to highlight areas of expertise and real estate specialties, too. This will showcase your breadth of knowledge, increasing the chance of your skills matching their needs.

“People need to experience you before they work with you. One of the most effective ways to build trust in our business is to provide value upfront,” says Todd Stock, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Results in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “In my brokerage, we provide valuable resources and information to the consumers in our markets – and we let them know what our agents can help with any type of transaction.”

Showcase community involvement

The real estate profession is rooted in community. It makes sense that so many agents get involved in community building – donating their time and resources to improving the lives of others.

This often takes the shape of charitable initiatives. Many members of the RE/MAX network get involved with Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals. Since 1992, the RE/MAX network has supported more than 170 affiliate CMN Hospitals across the U.S. and Canada. Earlier this year, it was announced that total RE/MAX donations have surpassed $209 million.

“When people see that we’re committed to giving back and supporting the community – especially CMN Hospitals, which so many people have personal ties to in our area – it shows that we care about more than just business,” Stock says. “Community involvement is crucial because it helps build strong local connections and a positive reputation. Plus, it shows that we’re invested in the well-being of the place where we live.”

Gather reviews from past clients

If your past clients have shared their review of your outstanding service, make sure those remarks are easily accessible by prospective homebuyers and sellers. A great way to instill trust is through word of mouth – whether it comes through conversation, personal recommendations, or online reviews.

“90 percent of my business comes from referrals or past clients, so being able to direct them to my website to check out my reviews helps close the deal for me,” says Angie Lotz, an agent with RE/MAX All Pro in Bloomingdale, Illinois. “Through RE/MAX, agents can customize their websites, which makes each one unique to our businesses. My site allows me to proudly display reviews, which boosts consumer confidence.”

Promote your brand

Brand recognition is an instant way to bolster your credibility. Aligning with a brand that’s a household name to consumers makes for a stronger business foundation — and it’s especially helpful when it’s a brand people trust on local, national and global levels.

Lotz, for example, chooses to align with RE/MAX — a brand with a presence in more than 110 countries and territories – because she finds it garners a high level of respect across consumers and industry professionals alike.

An affiliation like this is also a key way to build trust. Year after year, shoppers have voted RE/MAX as the brand with the #1 Most Trusted Real Estate Agents in the USA* and Canada**.

“Being aligned with RE/MAX definitely helps customers build trust in our business,” says Stock, who has been affiliated with the RE/MAX brand for over 28 years. “People tend to feel more confident working with a company that has a well-known and respected name. It suggests reliability, professionalism, extensive resources and a proven track record, which can make new clients feel more secure in their decision to work with us.”

*Voted most trusted Real Estate Agency brand by American Shoppers based on the BrandSpark® American Trust Study, years 2022-2024 and 2019.

**Voted most trusted Real Estate Agency brand by Canadian shoppers based on the BrandSpark® Canadian Trust Study, years 2021-2024, 2017 and 2019.