How can agents show off their unique value proposition? One way is by bringing a scale model of the development they’re representing everywhere they go, Nile Lundgren of SERHANT. showed Inman Connect Las Vegas attendees on Tuesday.

During a panel that included moderator Katie Kossev of Side and luxury agents Michelle Griffith of Douglas Elliman and Ben Belack of The Agency, Lundgren toted to the stage a model of the Mercedes Benz Places in Miami, a 791-unit development that SERHANT. is currently representing.

“This is how you stand out from the crowd,” Lundgren said. “Because when we make bids for pitches, we make bold statements.”

Of course, every agent is different, and such “bold” tactics for differentiation won’t work for everyone. Griffith, for instance, said that she instead prefers to focus on her own calling cards, which include her social media, company profile and website. She constantly reevaluates these assets to ensure they’re making a current and accurate reflection of her business.

“I want to make sure that’s always up to date and projecting my brand,” Griffith said.

For his part, Belack thought it important that an agent be able to intelligently and succinctly articulate their value proposition to a potential client.

“I pretty much say the same thing, which is, the job of the real estate agent has changed,” Belack said. “We’ve had to become master marketers and master advertisers … It is my job to emotionally captivate buyers at first contact.” He explained that because buyers are so captivated by swiping for homes on Trulia and Zillow today “at the same cadence” that they’re swiping for potential partners on dating apps, it’s important that agents be able to grab their attention.

One way he does that is by showing potential clients how many views his marketing videos receive on social media, which is more effective than just saying something general about how good his or his firm’s marketing is.

Lundgren added that to stand out among the 80,000-plus agents he’s competing against in Manhattan, he makes those “bold moves” like jumping into a pool with a suit on during a marketing video. But he has also worked hard to develop consistency in his marketing over time and has worked to simplify his communication so that it’s easily understood by potential clients.

“At the end of the day, sales is nothing more than a transfer of excitement,” he added.

Griffith added that authenticity is also an important part of the equation.

“I’m loving all of this and how they stand out,” she said. “So much of this is what’s authentic to Nile, what’s authentic to Ben, and what’s authentic to myself.”

In addition to customizing her marketing, Griffith said that listening is another big component of her value proposition.

“A big point is listening,” she said. “Sometimes we go into these pitches and want to show everything we can do, and that’s great. But we have to be listening.”

It’s also good for agents to realize that they don’t have to be the agent that appeals to all people.

“I know I’m not for everyone and I’m OK with that,” Belack said. “I think if I were advertising to everyone, I would have no one.”

Lundgren agreed, saying, “I think you have to understand who you are. It’s very important for everyone in this room to determine what it is exactly that you’re good at. When I started in the business, I didn’t know anything. But I did know one thing: I was in the city that never sleeps, and I would be the broker that never sleeps.”

At that point in the discussion, Lundgren paused, marveling at the smoke in the room, which it turned out, was just part of the staging and special effects.

“There’s a lot of smoke here,” Lundgren mused, wanting to be sure nothing had caught fire.

“I was like, ‘Am I high?'” Belack admitted to thinking.

“No, you’re not high, Ben. It’s just Vegas,” Kossev said.

Returning to the topic of discussion, Griffith noted that a great way for newer agents to get in front of clients is to just start with a small focus area that can be refined.

“[With] a lot of the new agents I’m mentoring, I say, start in your neighborhood, where you’re comfortable,” Griffith said. “What is your wheelhouse?

“You can become an ambassador of this one small area, and your passion [will] translate,” she added.

Belack added that agents really need to put in the work to succeed, which means aiming for a diversified lead flow and making it happen by scheduling dedicated time to make calls every day.

“You’ve got to spend an hour a day prospecting, you’ve got to spend one hour following up, and you’ve got to spend one hour talking to your SOI,” on a daily basis, Belack said.

“I’m human, though,” Belack added. “I don’t always hit my numbers … But because there’s a plan in place, internally, when it’s 4 o’clock every day, I’m like, I’m going to pick up the phone.”

In closing, Lundgren showed off his model one more time, while encouraging agents to be authentic, be good listeners and keep consistent.

“Be authentic to who you are,” Lundgren said. “Lean into that, clearly communicate it, be an active listener and the sky’s the limit.

“If we’re able to stay consistent over the long term, eventually you’ll get that 1-million-view listing video,” he added.

