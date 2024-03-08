The moment has arrived — the moment to take charge. This summer, at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, experience the complete reinvention of the most important event in real estate. Join your peers and the industry’s best as we shape the future — together. Learn more.

From cutting-edge market trends to expert advice, Inman Access empowers you to stay ahead of the game and elevate your real estate career. Join the community of industry leaders and gain access to exclusive content.

Join Giselle Ugarte, social media expert and personal branding coach, to learn tips and tricks on humanizing and redefining your brand in today’s tech-driven world. Tune in to hear why it is more important now than ever to connect with your clients online and how to do so in a genuine and authentic way.

Continue to learn and grow your knowledge with Inman Access. Subscribe today to watch the video above, plus unlock an entire library of content that will help supercharge your business in 2024 and beyond.

Subscribe to Inman Access